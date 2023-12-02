Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Thor's Chris Hemsworth Start Internet Beef Over Whose Muscles are Bigger

Two of Hollywood's biggest superhero actors are feuding — for a pretty unexpected reason. In a recent social media post on TikTok, Aquaman star Jason Momoa jokingly called out Thor star Chris Hemsworth, acknowledging that because his new costume in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is padded, he didn't need to work out beforehand. Hemsworth, who next stars in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, then took to his own TikTok to issue a rebuttal, posting a video of himself working out in a sleeveless shirt and joking that he prefers "a skin suit."

What Is Aquaman 2 About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 25th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

"I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU," Momoa revealed in an interview with Total Film magazine earlier this year. "It's on, bro – there's no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It's fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There's some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It's like we're brothers. There's a lot of cool stuff happening in this one."

What Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga About?

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as the world fell, young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

"I came into that film exhausted. I thought, 'How am I going to get through this?'" Hemsworth recalled in an interview with GQ earlier this year. "Week one of rehearsals with [Miller], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy ... [It was] by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of. It made me think, the work isn't what's exhausting, it's what kind of work it is, and how invested I am in it and if it is challenging in the right ways ... I'm on the hunt for more George Millers. Or more of George Miller. If he'll have me."

The film will also stars an ensemble cast that also includes Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.