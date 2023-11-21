DC to Publish New Lobo Omnibus Amid Jason Momoa Rumors

Jason Momoa has made it clear Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom will be his final time playing the Justice Leaguer, with his eyes reportedly set on another character in the new DC Universe. Interestingly enough, DC Comics is also gearing up to release a massive Lobo comics collection amid the rumors, potentially hinting at the synergy between the film studio and comics publisher under the DC umbrella.

Lobo: Big Fraggin' Compendium One will collect much of the character's earliest stories, with over 40 issues included in the printing. The full solicitation can be seen below.

LOBO: BIG FRAGGIN' COMPENDIUM ONE Written by KEITH GIFFEN, ALAN GRANT, and others Art by SIMON BISLEY, KEITH GIFFEN, VAL SEMEIKS, and others Cover by SIMON BISLEY $59.99 US | 1,256 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-578-9 ON SALE 4/2/24 Everyone's favorite bastich gets his own series of fraggin' compendiums that are just as big and bombastic as the Main Man himself! Collects Lobo (miniseries) #1-4, Lobo #0-9, Lobo Annual #1-2, Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1, Lobo's Back #1-4, Lobo: Blazing Chain of Love #1, Lobo: Infanticide #1-4, Lobo: Portrait of a Victim #1, Lobo: Unamerican Gladiators #1-4, Lobo Convention Special #1, Lobo: A Contract on Gawd #1-4, Lobo: In the Chair #1, Green Lantern Corps Quarterly #8, Superman: The Man of Steel #30, The Demon #11-15, The Omega Men #3, profile pages from Who's Who #8, and the Lobocop #1 parody!

"Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan. The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is... you can do your research and find out what it is," Momoa hinted with us when asked if his "dream DC project" would be a Lobo film or series.

"I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I'm very excited about that," Momoa said in a prior chat with ET Canada. "There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

