Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: New Images Released

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is being released exclusively in theaters later this month, and it is expected the final movie of the Snyderverse era. The film sees the return of James Wan in the director's chair in addition to Jason Momoa as the titular hero, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and more. Some new photos were just released from the sequel, including stills from the film as well as shots of Wan directing the stars.

"The technology just in general advances with each passing year," Wan previously explained to ComicBook.com. "It was just on the first movie to this one. I see a huge leap even in the effects, which is obviously there in your face, but even just the process of how we shoot the film is a bit different. The actors had such a hard time shooting the first one, all this really complex rigging that we had to put them through, and it's not the best for them when they're trying to act at the same time, meanwhile they're doing a lot of pain in these really difficult."

Wan continued, "So what's great about this one was I could actually free them up from all that. And my special effects and visual effects team did a really great job with hearing what I had to complain about from the first movie and basically helping me build a process on how to get the same thing that I want, but without putting the actors through all of that, and so therefore I can actually get better performances from them."

You can check out photos of Wan directing below:

You can view images from the film below:

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 20th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.