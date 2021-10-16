Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special Look Released at DC FanDome

A special look at the Aquaman sequel goes behind the scenes and under the sea of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during DC FanDome 2021. In the exclusive sneak peek revealed Saturday at the star-studded global virtual fan event, returning director James Wan and star Jason Momoa reunite for their second epic adventure spanning sea and land in Aquaman 2. The DC Films sequel, surfacing in theaters in December 2022, also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Yahoo Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Vincent Regan as King Atlan of Atlantis. You can check out screenshots from it below.

“We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful,” Momoa previously told Fandango about the Aquaman sequel set after Justice League. “There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There’s a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There’s a lot of fun, and definitely the action’s [bigger].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After getting their feet wet with a global adventure taking place on land and in the sea in 2018’s Aquaman, Wan and Momoa are taking underwater action to “a whole other level” when Atlantean king Arthur Curry learns the secrets of the lost kingdom of Atlantis.

“I think just in the last three or four years, technology is constantly [evolving]… it’s just moving at such a rapid pace that what we’re doing with underwater [sequences], I mean, that’s what made the first one so amazing,” said Momoa. “It’s just gone on to a whole other level, so I’m excited for everyone because it’s just a lot more heart. There’s a lot more at risk.”

Previously announced new cast members include Jani Zhao (Sentimentos) as the original character Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as Karshon the Shark, traditionally a Green Lantern villain the DC comic books, and Vincent Regan (300) as Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis.

Stay tuned to DC FanDome2021 coverage for more exclusive footage and first looks out of the DC universe, including a new trailer for The Batman and a special peek at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens on December 16, 2022, from Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films.