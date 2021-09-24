Aquaman 2 Adds Randall Park and DC Newcomers to The Lost Kingdom Cast

Aquaman 2 confirms the return of Randall Park and adds three new DC universe newcomers to the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300) join Aquaman and Justice League stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in the DC Films sequel from returning director James Wan. Along with Park, who played Atlantis-obsessed marine biologist Dr. Stephen Shin in Aquaman, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, and Dolph Lundgren reprise their respective roles from the 2018 DC Comics blockbuster surfacing in theaters on December 16, 2022.

Zhao will play Stingray, an original character created for the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news. Moore plays Karshon, a.k.a. The Shark, originally a fear-feeding villain with psychokinetic and telepathic powers from the Green Lantern comic books.

Regan will play Atlan, once the ruler of Atlantis before the ancient kingdom was lost to the sea, who appears briefly in Aquaman (played by Graham McTavish) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (played by Julian Lewis Jones). Momoa’s Arthur Curry is a distant descendent of Atlan and wields his sacred trident.

Left to right: Zhao, Moore, and Regan.

Momoa co-wrote the story for the sequel penned by returning Aquaman screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick; Peter Safran (Aquaman, Shazam!, The Suicide Squad) produces with Wan. The Conjuring and Malignant filmmaker previously described the sequel story as “a little bit more serious” and “a little bit more relevant in a world that we’re living in today.”

Momoa was “really, really, really, passionate” to return for Aquaman 2 “because it’s the first time where it’s all on Earth,” the actor revealed during a 2019 appearance on Ellen. “It’s combining land and sea, kind of like what I’m doing with this [environmental cause]. There’s no outside aliens destroying Earth, it’s us. And so I was excited to get back in there.”

A first look from the sequel released earlier in September revealed Aquaman’s new stealth suit inspired by the comics. Fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at Lost Kingdom when Aquaman returns to the virtual global event DC FanDome in October.

Starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom swims into theaters on December 16, 2022.