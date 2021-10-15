DC FanDome 2021: What Time and How to Watch

The day DC Comics fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, as DC FanDome 2021 is fast approaching. The virtual convention debuted to a lot of fanfare in 2020, and this year’s event has promised to up the ante with regards to exclusive announcements and epic reveals. Movies, television shows, video games, comics, and more set within the DC universe are expected to be spotlighted in the event, and this week has already shown just how epic that might be. So, how exactly can you tune in to this year’s DC FanDome?

The virtual livestream will be kicking off on Saturday, October 16th at 12pm CT, and is expected to run for four hours. For the first time, the event will be livestreamed not only on DCFanDome.com, but on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Fans can already register for free at DCFanDome.com to get news directly sent to them, and also gain access to members-only exclusives. On Saturday, October 16th at 12pm CT, DC Kids FanDome will also launch, with a special kid-friendly experience offering new content for family-friendly series like Batwheels, Teen Titans Go!, and DC Super Hero Girls.

The main DC FanDome event is bringing a number of highly-anticipated titles, including the long-awaited and highly-anticipated second trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The movie side will also bring new content for DC League of Super-Pets, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek of The Flash, and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

For DC TV fans, DC FanDome 2021 is confirmed to bring the first trailer for HBO Max’s The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker, as well as exclusive looks at HBO Max’s DMZ, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and Batman: Caped Crusader. There will also be new looks at returning HBO Max favorites Doom Patrol, Titans, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Phantoms. Looks at new seasons of The CW’s Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, a farewell tribute to Supergirl, a 100th episode celebration for Legends of Tomorrow, a first look at Naomi, and a sneak peek at Stargirl.

Additionally, the event will bring new reveals for the upcoming Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video games, as well as panels for Batman: Fear State, Black Manta, Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons, and Wonderful Women of the World. Additionally, an update on the return of the Milestone Universe, and details for the upcoming Batman/Fortnite One Shot.

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access,” Ann Sarnoff, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement. “This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

Are you excited for DC FanDome 2021? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!