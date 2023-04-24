First Aquaman 2 Poster Surfaces Online

CinemaCon is officially underway in Las Vegas this week, giving exhibitors inside looks at some of the biggest movies set for release in the coming months. As a part of the festivities, marketing collateral can be found aplenty with logos, posters, and the like being plastered around Caesars Palace as studios try selling their movies to exhibitors. Because of the promotional materials posted around the convention quarters, fans are now getting their first look at the marketing behind Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom for the first time.

Though Aquaman (Jason Momoa) himself is absent from the poster, the character's logo can be seen stylized as if it's a bubble floating under water. The poster background is then styled like the deep sea, a nightmare for those suffering from thalassophobia everywhere. See the poster for yourself below.

A new poster for ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ is revealed at CinemaCon 2023. pic.twitter.com/hhv488ofkW — Alfie’s Movie Hub (@alfiemoviehub) April 23, 2023

Coincidentally enough, Momoa was on-hand at CinemaCon 2022 to help promote the same movie. "I have so much invested into it," Momoa said of the Aquaman sequel during last year's convention. "I love this character and what he represents. We wanted to visit all these new different kingdoms and meet all these interesting, new, different characters."

The sequel to 2018's Aquaman, The Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry with Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, Arthur's Atlantean half-brother and former king of Atlantis; Amber Heard as Xebel princess Mera; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the vengeful Black Manta; Dolph Lundgren as Mera's father, King Nereus; and Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman as Arthur's parents. James Wan directs the sequel written by returning Aquaman writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick from a story by Wan, Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, and Momoa.

The movie was first scheduled to enter theaters last December before being delayed to March 17th. Warner Bros. eventually decided to give that date to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, pushing the film back to this coming December.

DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens only in theaters December 20th.