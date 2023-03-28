Jason Momoa Speaks Out on Aquaman's Future in James Gunn's DC After Next Movie

The future of the live-action DC Universe is at an interesting impasse, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in to lead DC Studios. One of the biggest questions surrounding Gunn and Safran's plans has surrounded which characters or franchises will be retooled or rebooted entirely, and which established characters or actors will be staying around. This includes Jason Momoa, who will be portraying the titular character in December's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, one of several DC films are set to debut in theaters this year. In a recent interview with Total Film magazine (via Variety), Momoa addressed that speculation, and teased that fans should be excited for The Lost Kingdom regardless.

"I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU," Momoa revealed. "It's on, bro – there's no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It's fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There's some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It's like we're brothers. There's a lot of cool stuff happening in this one."

Will Jason Momoa play Lobo?

While nothing has been confirmed, Momoa has openly expressed a desire to play the Czarnian bounty hunter for several years now, even thinking that he was being cast as the character back when he was originally offered the role of Aquaman. With Gunn sharing a photo of Loboon social media shortly after stepping into his DC Studios role, and Momoa teasing that one of his "dreams" will be happening under Gunn and Safran's tenure, speculation has certainly flowed.

"Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan," Momoa explained to ComicBook.com late last year. "The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is... you can do your research and find out what it is."

But as Gunn and Safran teased afterwards, Momoa might not end up playing both Aquaman and Lobo at the same time.

"Jason will not play two characters, despite what you guys might think," Gunn explained to reporters when announcing the DC Studios slate.

"It's too early," Safran echoed. "Listen, he definitely… Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy, in his own mind. But listen, he loves Lobo. He's been very clear about that, too. He's never going to play two characters, but no decisions have been made."

"We'll figure it out after Aquaman 2," Gunn added.

