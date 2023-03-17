Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: New Details Surface at CinemaCon

✖

Warner Bros. revealed new footage and details about the upcoming DC Comics superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during the studio's presentation panel at CinemaCon on Tuesday night. ComicBook.com was in attendance to see the film's sizzle reel firsthand. Star Jason Momoa, who plays hero Arthur Curry, spoke about how personal his role as the King of Atlantis has become. He also teased adventures to new locations in DC's underwater world. "I have so much invested into it," Momoa said. "I love this character and what he represents. We wanted to visit all these new different kingdoms and meet all these interesting, new, different characters."

But Aquaman himself isn't the only character returning in the series' second outing. The hero's greatest foes, Orm the Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), are back. Also returning from the first film, director James Wan hinted that Orm and Black Manta's fates might be intertwined.

"Black Manta now is at a different level," Wan said. "He's still a human being, but he's now imbued with this magical, ancient power that ultimately needs Orm's help to fight this evil that is taking over Black Manta.

Producer Peter Safran spoke about the success of the first Aquaman when it opened in 2018. He says the new film is building on that success.

"$1.2 billion on the first movie, the success of that movie as the biggest DC movie of all time, shows what James Wan and his team were able to do," Safran said. "[Wan] really wants to not repeat what we had already done in the first film. We wanted to create new visuals, new worlds, new characters."

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, "When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation." The film features returning stars Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Patrick Wilson (King Orm/Ocean Master), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta), Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin), and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry), with new additions Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on March 17, 2023.