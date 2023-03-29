Aquaman Fan Art Imagines Alexander Skarsgård Replacing Jason Momoa In the DCU

DC Studios is getting ready to reboot their universe after the upcoming The Flash movie, and it hasn't been clarified if we will see any of the actors from Justice League return as their respective characters. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa has been rumored to be exiting his role and switching to playing Lobo, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Momoa recently revealed that Aquaman will be here to stay in the DCU but didn't say if it will be him in the role. But if Momoa is out as Aquaman, then that means we need a replacement for him in the DC Universe. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Youseff_Defenshi designed a new piece of fan art that shows how Alexander Skarsgård could look replacing Momoa as the King of the Seven Seas. In the fan art, we see Skarsgård get dark hair along with Momoa's tribal tattoos that made his version of the character look so cool. While we don't know if Momoa is actually exiting his Aquaman role, Skarsgård would be an excellent replacement for the DCU.

You can check out the fan art below.

What is the Next Big Film Being Released by DC Studios?

The next big movie the studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

