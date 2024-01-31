Argylle: Director Matthew Vaughn Reveals His Unique Filmmaking Process

Matthew Vaughn has been one of the most interesting blockbuster directors in Hollywood since he broke out with 2004's Layer Cake. The filmmaker said that while his new movie Argylle is about a writer desperately seeking a perfect ending to her story, that isn't something that he regularly has to struggle with. In fact, he typically writes the ending early, and has to circle back around to flesh out the middle of a project. In an interview with ComicBook.com, he revealed that the only time he has really struggled with an ending, it was on one of his earliest projects.

Little is known about Argylle yet -- they're keeping much of the story, as well as the identity of its writer, under wraps -- but that hasn't calmed the buzz around the film, which has a star-studded cast and Vaughn's unique sensibilities behind it.

"Weirdly I always write the first act, and I write the third act, first," Vaughn told ComicBook.com. "Because...setup, payoff. I find second acts hard....If you have the third act right, the first act sort of writes itself. Sadly, with movies, people remember the endings more than anything else. So there's this rule, that I can't remember the name of it, but the last 10, 15 minutes of a movie is what creates the buzz or not. The only movie we did a big reshoot of the ending was Lock, Stock [and Two Smoking Barrels], right at the beginning [of my career]."

Here's (what amounts to) the official synopsis for the film:

