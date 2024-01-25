Argylle Director Matthew Vaughn Says Author Elly Conway Will "Come Out of the Shadows"

There is a lot of mystery surrounding Matthew Vaughn's latest movie, Argylle, which is heading to theaters next month. There are a lot of questions movie fans are eager to have answered, including "Who is Elly Conway?" If you've seen the trailer, you know that is the name of Bryce Dallas Howard's author character in the film, but it goes much deeper than that. That is also the name of the author behind the Argylle book, but the writer's true identity is unknown. There have been a lot of theories, and Vaughn recently debunked the Internet's hope that the book was written by Taylor Swift. During an interview with Variety, Vaughn said he hopes the real Conway will come out of the shadows.

"It's not Taylor Swift, but books do not write themselves. I wish they did. I wish screenplays wrote themselves. I wish movies directed themselves," Vaughn shared. "There is a Elly Conway. I am begging Elly Conway to come out of the shadows because this Taylor Swift thing freaked me out. And it's going to happen."

Some of the film's stars, including Bryan Cranston, Henry Cavill, and John Cena also shared their thoughts on the mystery.

"It's very real," Cranston added of the mysterious Conway. "I can't confirm or deny the rumors about Ms. Swift. I wouldn't put it past her, she's certainly capable of writing a novel or several novels. But I really shouldn't say any more."

"Afraid I can't tell you, at least not without killing you," Cavill also shared with Variety. "If I told you, I'd be persona non grata, and I like Matthew. It was something he was very particular about. We wanted to make sure that the mystery was maintained, because she wants the same thing."

"I don't know, but I think it's wonderful that a movie based on espionage with the tagline 'the greater the spy the bigger the lie' has espionage and misdirection on the way to the release," Cena added.

If you're thinking the book was actually written by Vaughn, composer Lorne Balfe shut down that idea.

"Honestly, I don't know who she is," Balfe told Variety. "I know that. I know that he didn't [write it]."

Argylle lands in theaters on February 2nd.