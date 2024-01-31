X-Men: First Class Director Thinks Deadpool 3 Will "Save" the MCU

Deadpool 3 will arrive in theaters later this summer, finally bringing both Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into a high-octane adventure. It's pretty safe to say that fans are hyped for what Deadpool 3 has in store, and it looks like even X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn has high praise for the project. In a recent interview on the Post-Credit Podcast, Vaughn spoke about the little he knows about Deadpool 3, and argued that the film has the potential to reinvigorate and "save" the world of Marvel movies onscreen.

"The few snippets that I know about Deadpool vs. Wolverine — or Wolverine vs. Deadpool, I'm sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak — are unbelievable," Vaughn explained. "That's going to be the jolt… the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it's going to bring that body back to life… I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe."

Who Is in the Cast of Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Why Was Deadpool 3 Delayed?

As Levy explained in an interview earlier this fall, Deadpool 3 was halfway through production prior to the strike's work stoppage. Amid the strikes, Marvel Studios also paused production or pre-production on their upcoming films Thunderbolts and Blade, as well as their upcoming Wonder Man Disney+ series.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy revealed. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 26, 2024.