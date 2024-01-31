Matthew Vaughn Says He Would Consider Directing Supergirl Movie With Milly Alcock

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is coming soon, and Argylle director Matthew Vaughn says he would bed down to direct the movie. The filmmaker sat down wit BroBible's Post Credit Podcast to discuss James Gunn's expanding DC Universe. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow just got a lead actress in Milly Alcock and it turns out that Vaughn is a big fan of the House of the Dragon actress. While he hasn't been called at all, if the opportunity came down from DC he'd definitely pick up the phone. There's a couple things he would do differently and he laid those out during the show. It's an intriguing prospect, and here's what the director had to say.

"I'm a huge fan of Milly Alcock. Huge fan. Met with her for this other project we're working on — she turned me down, which was sad. She's a fabulous actress," Vaughn said. "Then again, I do find it very weird that they haven't got a director. That surprised me, because you shouldn't cast a movie — the director should be casting the movie. I don't understand who cast it if there isn't a director."

"No [I'm not pleading the fifth]. I was asked about doing The Flash way back, but I said I'd only do it if I could recast — if I'm directing my own superhero film, I want my own, new superhero," he elaborated. "But, Milly Alcock, I probably would have put forward for it if I was directing… so I haven't considered it. Never say never. I'm a big fan of James Gunn and Peter Safran, so yeah, I would consider it."

The Search For A Supergirl Director

While Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has its star, the question of a director is still very much up in the air. A recent Variety report says the DC studios is looking to land a filmmaker "in the coming weeks." That means, that James Gunn's search for the voice to help mold Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be at an end pretty soon. Ana Nogueira is handling script duties for the upcoming DC Studios feature. The casting and the script are both crucial parts of these upcoming DC projects. However, the director might end up mattering justice much in the final stages of production.

Inside that same variety report, there are details about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow being fast-tracked by the studio. There is clearly some momentum behind this DC property. One thing you can say for James Gunn's tenure over at DC, he knows which comics to pick when the goal is to get the fanbase excited for what's coming next. While the previous regime at the company largely gravitated toward established stories from the 80s and early 90s for their biggest hits, Gunn has opted for a more modern approach and that has engendered a lot of goodwill among fans.

Why Did Alcock Get The Role?

When Milly Alcock got announced as Kara Zor-El, some fans wondered how this decision was getting made. James Gunn explained a little bit of his thought process over on Threads. The DC Studios head praised her work on House of the Dragon. Anyone who has seen the Game of Thrones spinoff series knows that Alcock can bring the fire necessary for Superman's cousin. There's a bit of an edge necessary to play this role, and Gunn thought Alcock was down for that long journey ahead. Here's what the executive had to say.

"In case you missed this exciting news yesterday. Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," Gunn told fans on Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU's Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes."

Would you like to see Matthew Vaughn get the chance? Let us know in the comments!