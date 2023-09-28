Matthew Vaughn's Argylle Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for Argylle, the new movie from Kingsman and X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn. The movie, which hits theaters in February, will head to Apple TV+ almost immediately after -- something that Vaughn expressed excitement about mostly because he likes the way Apple has been handling their streaming projects. Vaughn, whose last movie was The King's Man, a Kingsman prequel, has been rumored to be headed to DC to work with James Gunn, although that's far from confirmed. For now, he's focused on Argylle, a movie about "the globe-trotting adventures of super-spy Argylle (former Superman Henry Cavill) across the U.S., London, and other exotic locations."

So...yeah. Nobody is going to NOT be excited to see the guy from Kingsman directing the guy from The Man From UNCLE in a spy movie. Needless to say it's also got a bit of a quirky sensibility to it that's sold by Sam Rockwell (Confessions of a Dangerous Mind) beautifully.

"Apple believes in cinema and I believe in cinema," Matthew Vaughn told THR in 2021, when the deal was struck. "So we're discussing how to give it the right cinematic release — not necessarily the normal cinematic release. It'd be a cinematic release that is right for Argylle, and Argylle is quite specific and different. So weirdly, it lends itself to a whole new way of being released."

You can see the trailer below.

The stacked ensemble cast for Argylle includes Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World Dominion), Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O'Hara (Elemental), John Cena (Fast X), Dua Lipa (Barbie), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians), Ariana DeBose (Kraven the Hunter), and Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels). Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling, Jason Fuchs, and David Reid serve as producers, with Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carols Peres, and Claudia Vaughn executive producing. Fuchs also wrote the script for the film with Elly Conway.

Apple Original Films has announced that Argylle will be released exclusively in theaters on February 2nd, 2024, before becoming available to stream worldwide. Apple will partner with Universal Pictures for the exclusive theatrical release.