New Argylle Featurette Explores the "Madness" of Matthew Vaughn

From Layer Cake to Kick-Ass to Kingsman: The Secret Service, director Matthew Vaughn has a way of pushing the envelope into outlandish realms, while also blending together a variety of genres into a unique experience. This trend looks to be continuing with his upcoming movie Argylle, which combines action, adventure, humor, and thrilling elements for an entirely one-of-a-kind spy adventure. In a new featurette for the upcoming movie, the cast and crew of the film aim to explain how best to describe Argylle, ultimately expressing how difficult it is to describe Vaughn's brand of cinematic "madness." You can check out the new featurette below before Argylle lands in theaters on February 2nd.

The featurette is described, "The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller."

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books -- which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate -- begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn.

Argylle lands in theaters on February 2nd.

