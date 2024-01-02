Argylle Director Matthew Vaugh Reveals Plans for Sequels

Matthew Vaughn's Argylle will be opening in theaters in February 2024, but the filmmaker is already looking ahead to possible sequels.

The plot of Argylle has been shrouded in mystery, but the first trailers have given enough away for us to know that Vaughn and writer Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) have created a meta-layered narrative about an acclaimed spy novel writer named Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) who finds the world of her fictional super-spy Agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) gets all-too-real when she's contacted by a real spy named Aiden Wilde (Sam Rockwell) who hints that Elly's writing could be the key to some real-world espionage plots.

With that kind of framework, it would be easy to see Argylle being a standalone film; however, when talking to Total Film, Matthew Vaughn let it be known that he already has ideas for turning the meta-narrative of the film into a genuine spy-action film series in subsequent installments.

(Photo: Universal/Apple)

"Book one is about: how did Argylle become a spy? That will be the next film," Vaughn explained. "And then Argylle 2 is – I don't want to give it all away, but there's the young Argylle, and that becomes Henry, because Henry loves the idea of doing a proper Argylle movie as well."

"I think it's a fun character," Henry Cavill added. "I mean, it depends on where we go with it, really, as with anything. I have a great relationship with Matthew, so that would be the hard part out of the way. The next bit is just building a story. As long as the story is good, and the character has a place to go, and it fits in with everything else that I'm trying to build and do, then great."

In addition to Cavill, Rockwell, and Howard Argylle stars Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O'Hara (Beetlejuice 2), John Cena (Fast X), Dua Lipa (Barbie), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians), Ariana DeBose (Kraven the Hunter), and Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels). Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling, Jason Fuchs, and David Reid are producers, with Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carols Peres, and Claudia Vaughn executive producing.

Universal Pictures will release Argylle exclusively in theaters on February 2nd, 2024 before it becomes available to stream worldwide exclusively on Apple TV+.

"Apple believes in cinema and I believe in cinema," Matthew Vaughn told THR in 2021, when the deal was struck. "So we're discussing how to give it the right cinematic release — not necessarily the normal cinematic release. It'd be a cinematic release that is right for Argylle, and Argylle is quite specific and different. So weirdly, it lends itself to a whole new way of being released."