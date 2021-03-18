Arlo the Alligator Boy Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix is ready to release another animated adventure, this one of the heartfelt and musical variety. This week, the streaming service released the first trailer for Arlo the Alligator Boy, an animated musical about a young man on a journey to find his father. The trailer shows off the beautiful 2D animation featured in the film, as well as some of the music that viewers can expect when the film arrives next month. The all-star voice cast includes some talented singers, with the two lead characters being voiced by American Idol's Michael J. Woodard and "Same Love" singer Mary Lambert.

In addition to the trailer, which you can watch in the video above, Netflix announced that the film will be arriving on the streaming service on April 16th.

The cast of Arlo the Alligator Boy includes Michael J. Woodard (American Idol) as Arlo; Mary Lambert ("Same Love") as Bertie; Michael "Flea" Balzary (of the Red Hot Chili Peppers) as Ruff; Annie Potts (Toy Story 4) as Edmee; Tony Hale (Toy Story 4) as Teeny Tiny Tony; Brett Gelman (Stranger Things) as Marcellus; Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye) as Furlecia; Haley Tju (Amphibia) as Alia; Jennifer Coolidge (Promising Young Woman) as Stucky; and Vincent Rodriguez III (My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Ansel.

Arlo the Alligator Boy is directed by Sanjay and Craig's Ryan Crego, with a script from Clay Senechal. Crego is also an executive producer on the film while Blake Lemons serves as supervising producer and Alex Geringas composes the score.

Here's Arlo the Alligator Boy's official synopsis:

"Upon learning that he is from New York City, Arlo, a wide-eyed boy who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father. The animated musical movie, Arlo the Alligator Boy, will launch Arlo’s journey as he meets a group of misfits who quickly become his new family. Once Arlo’s adventure lands him in New York City, the series, I Heart Arlo, will kick off as he and his newfound crew set up shop in an abandoned seaside neighborhood and help bring it back to life."

Are you looking forward to Arlo the Alligator Boy? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!