Arnold Schwarzenegger Speaks on Terrible Time Filming Conan the Barbarian, With Wild Dogs and Dead Vultures

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an iconic star known for many famous films ranging from The Terminator and Predator to Twins and Kindergarten Cop. With nearly 80 acting credits spanning over 50 years and an eight-year stint as California's governor, Schwarzenegger has a lot of stories to tell. This week, the actor published a new self-help book titled Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, which includes stories about his Hollywood history as well as his early days as a bodybuilder and the time he served as governor. In the new book (via Insider), Schwarzenegger reflects on one of his most iconic movies, Conan the Barbarian (1982), and reveals he had a rough time making the film.

"I learned to ride horses and camels and elephants," Schwarzenegger explains. "I learned how to jump from large rocks, how to climb and swing from long ropes, how to fall from a height ... I basically went to another vocational school, this one for aspiring action heroes." He continued, "Then on top of that, [John] Milius had me doing all kinds of terrible shit. I crawled through rocks, take after take, until my forearms bled. I ran from wild dogs that managed to catch me and pull me into a thorn bush."

Schwarzenegger added, "I bit a real, dead vulture that required I wash my mouth out with alcohol after each take. (PETA would have a field day with that one.) ... On one of the first days of filming, I tore a gash on my back that required forty stitches."

A Conan the Barbarian Prop Was Used in Stranger Things:

The fourth season of Stranger Things took place in 1986, and much like the previous seasons, it featured a lot of nods to some of the best movies, television, and music of the '80s. There were many obvious references in the episodes, including some you may have missed if you weren't searching. Last year, David Harbour (Jim Hopper) took to Instagram to reveal the show used a prop from Conan the Barbarian and its sequel, Conan the Destroyer.

"Nerd alert. The prop at the end of episode 9 is the Atlantean sword from the CONAN films. A lovely fan found a still of when it was established in ep 7 and used by an unlucky inmate who met an untimely death near the cells at the side of our gladiatorial pit. The real excitement behind this, however, is that the sword the incredible ST props department (reveal yourselves guys so I can credit you) gave me is THE ACTUAL SWORD used in the filming of both CONAN films. It was heavy as hell, and such a tremendous honor to wield. @schwarzenegger – ready to accept your notes on my technique," Harbour shared.

