Stranger Things: David Harbour Reveals Conan the Barbarian Prop Was Used in Season Four

The fourth season of Stranger Things took place in 1986, and much like the previous seasons, it featured a lot of nods to some of the best movies, television, and music of the '80s. There were many obvious references in the new episodes, and some that you may have missed if you weren't searching. This week, David Harbour (Jim Hopper) took to Instagram to reveal the show used a prop from the 1982 and 1984 films starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Conan the Barbarian and Conan the Destroyer.

"Nerd alert. The prop at the end of episode 9 is the Atlantean sword from the CONAN films. A lovely fan found a still of when it was established in ep 7 and used by an unlucky inmate who met an untimely death near the cells at the side of our gladiatorial pit. The real excitement behind this, however, is that the sword the incredible ST props department (reveal yourselves guys so I can credit you) gave me is THE ACTUAL SWORD used in the filming of both CONAN films. It was heavy as hell, and such a tremendous honor to wield. @schwarzenegger – ready to accept your notes on my technique," Harbour shared. You can check out his post below:

Recently, Harbour spoke to GQ about Hopper and suggested which actor could play the younger version of him. Harbour said he feels like his character "can exist independent" of him now and he'd love for someone else to try.

"At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me," Harbour said. "If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I'd love to see another actor play Hopper and see what they can bring to it." The actor later followed up with the outlet via email and suggested Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as a younger version of the character, noting, "He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.