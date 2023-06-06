Arrow Star Stephen Amell Breaks Silence on James Gunn's New DCU and the "Mixed Messages" About TV Shows

Warner Bros. Discovery made some major changes to how DC Comics film, TV, and video game projects were being developed by officially placing them under their own production house, DC Studios, and they hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to run the company. Gunn and Safran have already revealed that The Flash will reset the DC Universe so that they can begin releasing the projects on their slate, beginning with Superman: Legacy. While it was previously revealed that it is entirely possible that actors could return to their roles other than Superman and Batman, everything seems a bit confusing. While doing a live stream on Whatnot, Stephen Amell (Arrow) broke his silence on the confusion and "mixed messages" being put out by the DC Studios co-CEOs.

"I don't know, man. I don't know. Those guys... the DCEU, they need to decide if they think that they're better than television or if they want to participate," Amell revealed. "Because I get mixed messages, which to me just signals that, I don't know. You guys do your own thing. We did our thing. We don't... I mean… Listen, as of right now, first of all, I wish everyone nothing but the best. I want nothing more than amazing movies, but right now, they need us a lot more than we need them."

Could Stephen Amell Return as Green Arrow?

Short answer: probably not. With the Arrowverse at a close and Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of DC Studios' lineup of characters, one would think that they would want to cast their own choice into the role and it definitely seems like that's the case. In a recent interview, the Arrow Star revealed what it would take for him to return in the role.

"Oh, it would all depend," Amell recently revealed on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. "The storyline. The money. Less so the money. This is a one-off, right? You're going back for an episode or two episodes. You're not going back to recreate the show. So you know the money everyone is going to haggle, but you're not gonna get an extra $4 million out of them. It would more come down to… I like going online and I like seeing reactions videos, right? When fans see something in a television show that they like. So I would think to myself, as a fan of whatever show, how pumped would I be if so-and-so character just appeared. From that angle I'd probably be like, yeah, let's do it. But again it depends on the show."

James Gunn and Peter Safran on the Future of the DCU

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios late last year and it's pretty safe to say that the future of DC is bright. When the Gunn and Safran were announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think about Stephen Amell's comments? Do you agree with the Green Arrow actor about James Gunn's DCU? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!