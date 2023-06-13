Heather Graham on Felicity Shagwell's Fate and Return for Austin Powers 4 (Exclusive)

Heather Graham definitely had Austin Powers to thank in part for making her a breakout movie star of the 1990s. Graham starred as CIA agent "Felicity Shagwell" in the Austin Powers sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, one of Austin Powers (Mike Myers) love interests/teammates throughout the series, alongside the likes of Elizabeth Hurley's Vanessa and Beyoncé's Foxxy Cleopatra.

During a press junket for her new horror-thriller film Suitable Flesh, Heather Graham addressed the rumor that there was more to Felicity Shagwell's story revealed in the final Austin Powers movie, Goldmember – only for it to end up being a deleted scene. Turns out that it's true, even if it wasn't all that significant:

"Yes, there was a scene and I was at a party and we're having a great time. I mean, I was -- she's doing great, you know, and they [Austin and Felicity] just see each other. And to be honest, I'm like trying to remember what it was. But basically, like, she's fabulous and she's at this party and they say hi, but... I'm glad that you love that movie."

Will Heather Graham For Austin Powers 4?

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, was released in the summer of 1997. It was followed by Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999, and Austin Powers in Goldmember in July of 2002. The Austin Powers films earned $53 million, $206 million, and $213 million (respectively) at the worldwide box office. There's been talk of doing Austin Powers 4 ever since – even though nothing has materialized.

When ComicBook.com asked Mike Myers last year about rumors that Austin Powers 4 was making progress, the comedic icon would only say that "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a program, should it exist or not exist." He then added that "I would love to," return to the Austin Powers franchise.

Heather Graham echoed a similar sentiment, telling reporters that she too would be down to return to Austin Powers and Felicity Shagwell – if Mike Myers and director Jay Roach come up with a great idea for Ms. Shagwell: "I mean, I love Mike Myers, Jay Roach. It was such a special experience getting to be part of that. Yeah, I loved it."

So far, it seems that Roach is the least enthused about jumping back into Austin Powers:

"I wouldn't say never never...I'm always game for whatever [Mike Myers] wants to do," Roach said in a 2020 interview. "It does depend on Mike having something that he's inspired about, and so far, after all these years, it hasn't quite clicked yet."

You can watch Heather Graham in Suitable Flesh