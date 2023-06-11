Miami Heat Mascot Sent to Hospital After Conor McGregor Punch

The Miami Heat will look to bounce back from their Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets, but the players on the court aren't the only Miami Heat personnel that are looking to get back on their feet. In a break during the game, there was a skit between UFC's Conor McGregor and the Heat mascot Burnie, where McGregor was approached by Burnie with his fists up. McGregor punched Burnie and knocked him to the ground. Unfortunately, a second punch followed, and that one seems to be the punch that sent the person in the mascot costume to the local emergency room.

After Burnie had fallen to the floor, he was laying on his back, and that's when McGregor delivers a second punch straight to the costume's nose. It's not clear whether it was the first or second punch that had the most effect, but after the punches, the person who plays Burnie was taken to the ER.

Here’s the video of the incident in Miami last night where a goof between Conor McGregor and the Miami Heat mascot ultimately sent the person playing the mascot to the ER. pic.twitter.com/sDwAIh5MCk — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) June 10, 2023

After being taken to the hospital, the man was given pain medication and was sent home, and is reportedly doing well. The skit was in promotion of pain-relief spray, and so far McGregor hasn't commented on it. We're glad to hear that Burnie is doing okay.

Earlier this year McGregor made news for some back and forth with WWE's Paul Heyman, as Heyman called him a Roman Reigns wannabe. That caused McGregor to come back at him by saying "Careful Grampa. I'll show up and break your jaw in 3 places."

Heyman took it in stride and then delivered a lengthier response to McGregor's comments in an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. "I'm not a grandfather, but I appreciate the fact that I'm old enough to be one, number one, and I'm still thriving on top. I would like to see if Conor McGregor at 57 is still thriving at the very top of his entire industry. We'll see if he's even relevant at 57. We'll see if he even lives to 57 with his lifestyle now, number two," Heyman said.

"Number three, it's not that he tweeted to me, I picked the fight with him. Let's be honest about this," Heyman said. "He, as a Roman Reigns wannabe, did the Paul Heyman style, you know, title on each shoulder, and, you know, gave a shout out to himself, of course he did. You know, the ultimate self promoter in Conor McGregor, you know, standing nine feet tall and weighing 155 pounds and five foot four. So, with that in mind, I said, 'Look at Conor McGregor, a Roman Reigns wannabe', and of course, you know, he said, 'Oh, be careful grandpa. I'll break your jaw in three places.'"

"My father who was a pretty street savvy guy from the Bronx, you know, my father used to say, 'If you're going to hit somebody, you don't want to go up and go, I'm going to punch you in the face," Heyman said. "I'm going to beat you up. I'm going to come get you.' You know what they do if they want to beat you up? They walk up to you and they hit you."