Battlestar Galactica Cast Reunites in New Photo

The cast of Battlestar Galactica (and loved ones) gathered together for a group photo, which you can check out below!

Former Battlestar Galactica star Katee Sackhoff (Kara "Starbuck" Thrace) posted a photo on Instagram depicting herself alongside fellow Battlestar Galactica alumni Jamie Bamber (Lee "Apollo" Adama), Mary McDonnell (President Laura Roslin), and Michael Trucco (Samuel "Longshot" Anders), as well as Trucco's wife, actress Sandra Hess (Mortal Kombat: Annihilation).

Needless to say, the entire crew is looking good, and moments like this photo op will only spark more conversation about a Battlestar Galactica revival among hardcore fans.

Is Battlestar Galactica Getting A Reboot?

There have been two separate announcements about what could be happening with the Battlestar Galactica franchise. In 2019 it was announced that Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail was doing a Battlestar Galactica TV reboot for Peacock; a year later in 2020, it was announced that X-Men movies producer Simon Kinberg was both writing and producing a Battlestar Galactica movie for Universal Pictures. Kinberg previously revealed that both projects will exist in one Battlestar Galactica shared universe.

"In terms of the situation with Sam and the show, I can't say too much about it other than there is synergy between the two enterprises and constant communication between us," Kinberg revealed. "We've become close and been having a really good time together and there will be, for lack of a better phrase and it's an overused phrase, a shared universe."

Both the TV series reboot and movie adaptation of Battlestar Galactica have fallen into development limbo since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and their respective statuses are currently unknown. Before the pandemic, Sam Esmail was keen on taking the state of the world (at that time) and turning it into the core of the new Battlestar Galactica TV series:

"One of the reasons I even wanted to do Battlestar, was the way Ron Moore, what he did with his remake in the early 2000s where it was this sort of hard sci-fi series with lots of action set pieces and really this exciting sci-fi adventure but purely grounded in an allegory of what was going on at the time, which was post-9/11," Esmail explained in a 2020 interview. "And it wasn't that subtle, the links, I would say. But because he was also attuned to the sci-fi nature of the show, you didn't feel it. When I was approached to do Battlestar now, it has to have that same sort of dynamic. It can't be just a retread of what he already did so masterfully back then. What are we saying about today's world?"

You can stream Battlestar Galactica on Peacock.