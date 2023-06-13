Taco Bell's Giving Away Free Crunchwraps All Month Long

The Crunchwrap Supreme has been a staple of Taco Bell menus since its introduction in 2005. Though the item is routinely one of the chain's top sellers, Taco Bell is giving away a whole lot of Crunchwraps throughout the month of June. In fact, users of the Taco Bell mobile app can take advantage of the free promotion once a week throughout the remainder of the month.

Every Tuesday, Taco Bell fiends can open the Taco Bell app and get a free Breakfast Crunchwrap. Taco Bell's breakfast ends at 11:00 a.m. local time, so your Crunchwrap must be purchased before the cutoff time, and you're only able to get one free Crunchwrap per account per Tuesday.

Breakfast Crunchwraps come with scrambled eggs, cheese, hash browns, and or choice of either bacon or sausage. The ingredients are then stuffed into a tortilla and grilled, just like the primary Crunchwrap Supreme. For locations that have the California Breakfast Crunchwrap, the upgraded item—which includes tomatoes and avocados—only the bacon and sausage varieties are available as part of the free promotion.

Is Taco Bell making a new Crunchwrap?

Earlier this month, the chain announced it's currently testing a Vegan Crunchwrap in select markets in the United States. Though it has the exact same ingredients as the Crunchwrap Supreme, the meat is a plant-based substitute and each ingredient has been certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.

"Such a large part of our fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and we're as committed to them as they are to us and our menu," Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, offered in a press release. "That's why we took so long, months and years, to release something this special; we wanted and needed to get it exactly right, to get it mouth-watering. Because let's admit it, we've all eaten plenty of products on today's market that don't taste great and certainly aren't craveable."

"Our fans are always hacking our customizable menu to try new options, especially veggie-forward," added Missy Schaaphok, Director of Global Nutrition and Sustainability at Taco Bell. "So now we're hacking the hack, if you will, with a product that's completely vegan as-is, right off the menu. I may be biased, but no veggie burger could compare."