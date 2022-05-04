Mike Myers Would Love to do Austin Powers 4

✖

It has been about fifteen years since rumors started to circulate about the possibility that Mike Myers could return the world of Austin Powers with a fourth installment, and four years since those rumors got a roaring resurgence. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian to promote his new Netflix series The Pentaverate, he seemingly confirmed that there are still ongoing discussions...but he did his best to make sure he wasn't actually confirming anything at all. Mostly just by saying a lot of words and hoping nobody could follow what he was driving at. To be fair, that was a most successful strategy.

Myers says he would still be open to making a fourth movie, but he can't confirm whether it's actually going to happen anytime soon. Both he and franchise director Jay Roach have repeatedly said they would like to do it again.

"I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a program, should it exist or not exist," Myers joked. "I would love to."

The idea of a fourth Austin Powers film is one that has been floating around for some time, with initial reports of a fourth film first surfacing since around 2005, roughly three years after Austin Powers in Goldmember. Over the years, Myers has offered various updates about a fourth film, with most of them being very positive. A May 2018 update saw Myers hint that a fourth film would feature some sort of tribute to Mini Me actor Verne Troyer who died in April of that year.

"I wouldn't say never never...I'm always game for whatever [Mike Myers] wants to do," Roach said in 2020. "It does depend on Mike having something that he's inspired about, and so far, after all these years, it hasn't quite clicked yet."

The first film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, was released in May of 1997. It was followed by Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in June of 1999, with Austin Powers in Goldmember rounding out the trilogy in July of 2002. The films garnered $53 million, $206 million, and $213 million at the worldwide box office, respectively.

SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, hosted by SiriusXM's Chief Entertainment Anchor Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, airs Monday through Friday at 2:00 pm ET.