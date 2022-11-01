Avatar: The Way of Water Reveals New Look

Avatar: The Way of Water has a brand new look from Fandango. On social media, the company gave fans a peek at the amazing jungle scenes in this one. Lush greenery was a mainstay of the first Avatar. Both the flora and the fauna made audiences gasp when the movie was in theaters. People should be ready to be stunned by these visuals again in December. Fandango has had massive interest in the big franchises this year, and it doesn't look like its slowing down. Check out the image for yourself down below!

Chris Killian actually spoke to Stephen Lang about the sequel and what's coming to the screen. The actor told Comicbook.com that The Way of Water is a "beautiful" journey that will delight fans in the same manner Avatar did way back when. He plays Miles Quaritch in the film and has seen a ton of the final cut, so Cameron has something cooking for the fans in the winter blockbuster.

Next up is #Avatar #TheWayOfWater. James Cameron’s long awaited followup to the highest grossing movie of all time lands in theaters December 16. Get those 3D glasses ready!#FandangoHolidayPreview pic.twitter.com/vzO6tlRDzy — Fandango (@Fandango) November 1, 2022

"I have seen a lot of Avatar 2. It is amazing. There's no question about it," Lang explained to Comicbook.com. "I mean, I've never seen anything like it and I've seen Avatar. It's pretty out there, it's beautiful. Aside from the fact that it's absolutely gorgeous to look at and everything like that, it's just such a humane film. There's so much heart and feeling and passion in the movie that I think it's going to have a very, very broad appeal."

How Will the Sequel Stack Up?

Way of Water will see several stars return including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. Some fresh faces are introduced to this world in the sequel like Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. Plot details for the sequel remain unknown.

The studio has a short synopsis for the Avatar sequel, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet."

