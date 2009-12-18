Avatar: The Way of Water Two Months Promo Released

The long-awaited Avatar sequel is almost here — there are just two months left before the second film in James Cameron's Avatar franchise finally arrives and now, we've got a new promo reminding us that the wait is nearly over. On Saturday, the film's official Twitter account shared a new promo reminding fans that in just two months, on December 16th, Avatar: The Way of Water will head into theaters. You can check it out below.

Avatar: The Way of Water will arrive in theaters nearly 13 years to the day after the release of 2009's Avatar. While that length of time between first film and sequel might seem like a daunting prospect in terms of said sequel holding interest for fans, the wait for The Way of Water has only raised anticipation for the sequel — and Cameron has previously said that the sequel will not be predictable.

"I guarantee you, you won't be able to predict it," Cameron said previously. "What people hate the most is to go and see a movie and say, 'oh… predictable.' This is not predictable, I don't think. I defy anybody to predict where this story goes."

How Many Avatar Sequels Will There Be?

While Avatar was first released back in 2009, Cameron has been working steadily to continue the franchise. 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) went all-in on the Avatar franchise after the first one became the biggest box office hit of all time. Four Avatar sequels were ordered into development.

The plan for 20th Century and Disney is to release a new Avatar movie every two years until all four sequels have hit the big screen. Avatar 3, which is already years into production, arrives at the end of 2024. That will be followed by Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028. Those sequels will likely have subtitles, rather than numbers, similar to The Way of Water.

Who Stars in Avatar: The Way of Water?

The sequel is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.