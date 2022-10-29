Avatar: The Way of Water Full Trailer Release Date Revealed





Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed when the world premiere trailer is coming. Next week, fans can tune in for the clip on Good Morning America. The ABC show will be very busy on Wednesday November 2 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett. If that wasn't enough content for a single outing, Danielle Radcliffe will also be there for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's rollout. However, with the magnitude of this trailer, it wouldn't be hard to see that as the most explosive story of the day.

Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to Stephen Lang about the upcoming sequel. The actor was in both movies as Miles Quaritch. He's seen a nice chunk of The Way of Water, so that gives him quite a bit of authority for his opinion. Lang argues that Cameron's latest will be a "beautiful" journey that will surprise and delight fans just like the first movie did.

"I have seen a lot of Avatar 2. It is amazing. There's no question about it," Lang told us. "I mean, I've never seen anything like it and I've seen Avatar. It's pretty out there, it's beautiful. Aside from the fact that it's absolutely gorgeous to look at and everything like that, it's just such a humane film. There's so much heart and feeling and passion in the movie that I think it's going to have a very, very broad appeal."

Who Is Back For Avatar: The Way of Water?

Several stars are returning for the Way of Water including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. Newcomers to the cast for this sequels include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all here for the massive spectacle. Plot details for the sequels are still unclear.

Here's what the studio had to say about the Winter blockbuster, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet."

