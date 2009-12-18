Avatar: The Way of Water is "Not Predictable" Sequel Says James Cameron

James Cameron has been hard at work on post-production of his long-awaited Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, and it's inching its way into theaters this December. As with all things, the wait time has raised the anticipation for the film to an all-new high, and some fans don't think that it could live up to the hype and other fans think it could turn out very predictable. Cameron isn't one of those people. The director has come out to let fans know that the Avatar sequel will not be predictable. During an interview with IGN, the director tackled the assumption that The Way of Water would be predictable.

"I guarantee you, you won't be able to predict it," Cameron told IGN. "What people hate the most is to go and see a movie and say 'oh… predictable.' This is not predictable, I don't think. I defy anybody to predict where this story goes."

Cameron has been developing sequels to his record-breaking film for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to Avatar, with two already filmed, and the other two are waiting to see how the first does at the box office. The director shot both sequels back to back due to how the scenes they needed to film for both. About a year ago, Cameron confirmed to Variety why he shot the films this way.

"We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments," Cameron revealed to the trade. "I said, let's just treat it like it's a six-hour miniseries and we're only going to go to Frankfurt once. We're going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif. Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They're allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we'll do later."

The sequel is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

