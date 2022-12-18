Avatar: The Way of the Water Star Kate Winslet Thinks Tom Cruise Is "Fed Up" With Her

Avatar: The Way of the Water is finally playing in theaters and it featured the return of some big names from the first film such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver. In addition to the returning cast, the movie also includes Kate Winslet as Ronal. Last month, it was revealed that Winslet broke a record while filming Avatar 2 that was previously held by Tom Cruise. Winslet shared that she was able to hold her breath for seven minutes and fourteen seconds while filming a scene in the film, which broke the record for an actor holding their breath during an underwater sequence. The title was previously held by Tom Cruise for holding his breath underwater for six minutes while making Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. During an interview with Insider, she joked that Cruise is probably "fed up" with hearing about the record.

"Poor Tom," Winslet said with a smile. "I mean, I don't know Tom at all – I've never met him in my life – but I'm sure he's getting very fed up of hearing this story of how I broke his record. I loved it, though. ... I was amazed how good I was at it and how I just kept getting better."

During the interview, Winselt also talked about how her husband, Edward Abel, helped her train.

"Ned is an extremely fit, healthy person and is capable of a great many things," Winslet shared. "He trained with me so that if I needed to practice without our instructor there we were safe because you really can't do it by yourself. It's the same as scuba diving: You have to have a buddy. It's a sport, it's a skill, and your body adjusts to be able to do that thing. So having Ned there was very important."

Who Is Kate Winslet's Character in Avatar: The Way of the Water?

Avatar: The Way of the Water will introduce Winslet's Ronal, who she recently revealed to Empire Magazine is a rival of Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana).

"Ronal is a formidable female character," Winslet told the magazine. "Like Neytiri, she holds her family's needs close to her heart and will stop at nothing to protect her children and her people. A true mother, in every sense."

"These two females are so aligned in their deep desire to keep their individual families safe. They are both powerful, willful creatures who respect their husbands but will not be led by them. They carve their own paths, and they expect to be listened to. They are both physically as capable as one another, and in the world of Pandora, the need for physical ability amongst all tribespeople is not only important — it is crucial. They also need to possess equal strength to their male counterparts, which both these females do. In staggering ways. Working with Zoe was just wonderful. Her commitment to the world of Pandora and being Na'vi is so embedded within her now that it is truly inspiring to be around. It's as if it's in her blood now," she added.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters.