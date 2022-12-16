Avatar 2's Kate Winslet Breaks Tom Cruise's Impressive Mission: Impossible Underwater Record

✖

In addition to being over a decade in the making, Avatar 2 has already had some interesting buzz surrounding its production. The long-awaited sequel boasts a significant ensemble cast and some monumental behind-the-scenes tricks -- one of which appears to have unintentionally broken a record in the process. Kate Winslet, who is set to appear in the upcoming film, recently revealed that she was able to hold her breath for seven minutes and fourteen seconds while filming an underwater sequence in the film. Some quickly realized that Winslet broke the record for an actor holding their breath during an underwater sequence, something that was previously held by Tom Cruise for his work on Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Winslet addressed the record-breaking feat, and revealed that she was surprised it was made public.

"It's so funny because I don't really read reviews or media things. I'm not on Instagram, like I'm just completely disconnected from that part of my life," Winslet explained. "So all of this week and the week before, I've had people coming up to me at work saying, 'Oh my God, like seven minutes and 14 seconds? Like, what?!" And I'm going, 'What? Hang on, wait a minute. How do you know that?'"

"It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I'll probably never be able to do it again," Winslet added. "That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it."

Winslet added that one of the things she "loves about the job" of acting is the opportunity to learn new things.

"We're very, very lucky as actors that often we have to learn a whole new skill," Winslet shared.

Avatar 2 will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members also include Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Avatar 2 will be released in theaters on December 16, 2022.