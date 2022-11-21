Avatar: The Way of Water Releases New Character Posters

We're less than a month away from the arrival of Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar. The film is expected to continue the mythos of Pandora in some expansive and surprising ways, and there have been some breathtaking looks at that through various trailers and posters thus far. Ahead of the debut of The Way of Water's final trailer, which is set to arrive on Monday night, Disney has released a crop of character posters from the film, which put its ensemble of new and returning characters in the spotlight.

"The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an emotional basis," director and writer James Cameron explained in a recent interview. "I would say the emphasis in the new film is more on character, more on story, more on relationships, more on emotion. We didn't spend as much time on relationship and emotion in the first film as we do in the second film, and it's a longer film, because there's more characters to service. There's more story to service."

What is Avatar 2 about?

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, and CJ Jones.

Are you excited for Avatar: The Way of Water?

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on December 16th.