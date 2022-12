Avatar: The Way of Water Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In

Avatar: The Way of Water's opening weekend numbers are below projections, but still the biggest thing at the box office by far. The Avatar sequel earned $53 million on its opening day, leading to an opening weekend total of $134 million domestic. The blockbuster was projected for $150 million. Avatar: The Way of Water has received mostly positive reviews from critics, although its Rotten Tomatoes score is falling. Its consensus on the review aggregator reads, "Narratively, it might be fairly standard stuff -- but visually speaking, Avatar: The Way of Water is a stunningly immersive experience." ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley had high praise for the film, awarding it a 5-out-of-5 review:

"Film is an ever-evolving medium that, for better or worse, demands a "what have you done for me lately" hunger from its audience. In the 13 years between Avatar films, fans have been treated to a rebirth of Star Wars, the meteoric rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and an overall box office boom that has made billion-dollar pictures a regular occurrence. With an abundance of theatrical treats over the past decade, the magic of Avatar (2009) has been somewhat overlooked. If there was any doubt, James Cameron reminds audiences exactly what he's capable of. Words don't do Avatar: The Way of Water justice. While this film has all the makings of a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience, audiences should relish in the fact that there is much more to come."

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theatres. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.