The Lowest-Rated Avengers on Rotten Tomatoes Is One of My Favorite MCU Movies

Prior to the last couple of years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes were two peas in a pod. Every time a new Marvel Studios movie hit theaters, critics would give it a Fresh rating and discuss how the franchise is bringing life back to a once-stale genre. However, following Avengers: Endgame and the streaming boom, the MCU became the very thing it swore to destroy, releasing generic projects for the sake of having more content available for people to watch. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critics caught onto the gimmick and started voicing their frustrations on the platform. Before long, it felt like every new MCU project was ending up in the Rotten category.

One aspect of the MCU that is more or less untouchable is the Avengers movies. Starting with 2012’s The Avengers, it’s hard to find anyone who can’t appreciate the scale of Marvel Studios’ team-up films. Of course, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are the cream of the crop, bringing the entire franchise together for an epic two-part adventure that pits Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against Thanos. Those movies owe a lot to the lowest-rated Avengers movie, which is one of my favorites despite its flaws.

Avengers: Age of Ultron Is Overstuffed – But It Has to Be

The biggest issue with Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the reason it has a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, is that it bites off more than it can chew. From the opening moments, there’s very little time to breathe as the titular time hunts down Loki’s scepter in a HYDRA facility. Things slow down a bit after that, allowing for Captain America, Black Widow, and the rest to enjoy life at a party at Avengers Tower. However, Tony Stark’s scheming lands them in hot water again when Ultron ruins the festivities. Introducing an AI that’s hellbent on destroying humanity is a tall order because it’s been done many times before, such as in the Terminator franchise. Age of Ultron does its best to make its titular villain feel like a real threat, but there isn’t a moment in the film where it really feels like the good guys are going to lose, which is where the curveballs come in.

In addition to featuring Ultron’s MCU debut, Age of Ultron also introduces Scarlet Witch, Vision, and Quicksilver. A solid chunk of the runtime is dedicated to exploring them and their motivations, pushing the idea that no one has to be what they are told to be. The themes feel genuine, like something out of a coming-of-age film rather than a big-budget superhero movie. In this way, Age of Ultron is the most introspective Avengers film, as it forces its heroes to confront their mistakes head-on and explore what they truly want out of life. Sure, Thor’s subplot is a bit much and feels like nothing more than setup for Infinity War, but there’s so much else to latch onto that it’s easy to forget all about it. In fact, the Avengers have never been more “Avenger-y” than they are in Age of Ultron, confirming that there’s something for everyone in this misunderstood epic.

The Avengers Are on Top of Their Game in Age of Ultron

By dropping everyone into the middle of the action at the start, Age of Ultron allows itself to show off just how formidable its heroes are. In The Avengers, the characters Nick Fury brings together are just getting to know one another, and they butt heads just as often as they work in harmony. Meanwhile, in Infinity War and Endgame, the Avengers are broken up until the Battle of Earth, when everyone comes together to fight Thanos. While that fight is as good as it gets in the MCU, it’s far less personal than the action sequences in Age of Ultron, which give everyone a chance to shine.

With the release of Avengers: Doomsday imminent, there’s a good chance that Age of Ultron will fall even farther down the rankings. However, coming in last in a race full of greats is nothing to scoff at. It’s just proof that Age of Ultron takes swings that other movies in the MCU aren’t willing to attempt.

