One of Marvel’s Worst Movies Ever Is Now a Surprising Hit on Netflix

It’s surprising that one of the lowest-rated Marvel movies ever has just become a hit on Netflix among global audiences. Before the days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, several different studios produced feature films based on characters and stories from Marvel Comics, but not all of these were well-received. One of these movies might not be available to watch on Netflix in the United States, but worldwide audiences have apparently been loving it lately, as 2005’s Elektra has skyrocketed to #3 on the global chart of top movies on Netflix on August 14, 2025.

As per Flix Patrol, 2005’s Elektra falls just behind KPop Demon Hunters and My Oxford Year on Netflix’s top movies chart on August 14th. The fact that the two-decade-old movie has achieved such success is a huge surprise, especially since Elektra received a negative response following its premiere on January 14, 2005, and is one of Marvel’s lowest-rated movies ever, with a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 11% and an audience score of 29%. There is one clear reason why Elektra has suddenly seen this burst in viewership.

Elektra became available to stream on Netflix in many countries on August 11, 2025, including the UK, Argentina, Australia, many European countries, South Africa, Mexico, and more. The fact that Elektra has just hit Netflix in many territories around the world surely contributed to the rise in viewership, as many audiences might indeed by watching the 2005 Marvel flick for the first time. In the United States, Elektra – which stars Jennifer Garner as the titular antihero – is available on Disney+.

Elektra saw Jennifer Garner reprise her role of Elektra Natchios from 2003’s Daredevil movie, produced by 20th Century Fox and starring Ben Affleck as the Man Without Fear. Elektra, working as a contract killer, fights to protect Mark Miller (Goran Višnjić) and his daughter, Abby (Kirsten Prout), from assassins sent by the Hand. While Garner’s performance received some praise, Elektra as a whole was a major flop for Fox, as the lackluster script, dull narrative, and boring visuals prompted speculation that the movie not only ruined Garner’s career, but also soured the idea of having a female-led superhero movie altogether.

Jennifer Garner reprised the role of Elektra in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, and delivered a much more popular performance 19 years after her last appearance. It’s unclear whether she’ll return in future MCU projects, though the Time Variance Authority did supposedly return Elektra to her home reality after the events of Deadpool & Wolverine. There is also hope that Élodie Yung will reprise the role of Elektra from the Defenders Saga, perhaps even as soon as 2026’s Daredevil: Born Again season 2 – and this is more exciting, as her portrayal of the antihero is much more beloved.

