5 Things That Still Don’t Make Sense About Avengers: Age of Ultron

Pulling off The Avengers was an impossible task. The Marvel Cinematic Universe had to spend years setting the stage, putting all of its heroes in the right places to have them assemble on the big screen. It’s a miracle that it went off without a hitch and that all the solo movies that preceded The Avengers had critical and commercial success. Marvel Studios was so sure of itself that it thought it could reuse the formula to bring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes back together in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It was right, of course, as the second MCU team-up movie made well over $1 billion at the box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite bringing in mountains of cash, Age of Ultron is considered the weakest Avengers film. There are a few reasons for that, but the main culprit is the overstuffed plot, which does as much work setting up Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War as it does worrying about Ultron. It really is a shame, but there are just a few things that don’t add up about Age of Ultron.

1) Tony Stark’s New Attitude

Iron Man 3 features a major shift in Tony Stark’s life. After nearly getting Pepper Potts killed because of his mistakes, the hero destroys all of his Iron Man suits and turns over a new leaf. It seems like he’s ready to move on with his life, but Age of Ultron has other plans.

At the start of the second Avengers movie, Tony is flying around with his pals and battling HYDRA. It’s hard to blame him for getting back on his horse when there’s an Infinity Stone in the wind. However, he does a bit more than lend a hand, creating Ultron after Scarlet Witch gets in his head.

2) The Helicarrier Conundrum

The only reason the Avengers are hunting down HYDRA at the start of Age of Ultron is that SHIELD’s Nick Fury allows the evil organization to grow right under his nose. Steve Rogers puts a stop to HYDRA’s plans in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, destroying the three helicarriers that are part of Project Insight. While Fury agrees to let SHIELD go because Cap demands it, he doesn’t put all of his cards on the table.

As the Avengers are fighting in Sokovia, Fury arrives with a helicarrier to help with the evacuation. It turns out Phil Coulson was keeping the ship ready for his former boss in the event of another world-ending threat. Cap is happy to see Fury in the moment, but there should have been another conversation because the spy isn’t a man of his word.

3) Hulk and Black Widow’s Romance

Black Widow’s last appearance before Age of Ultron is in The Winter Soldier, where she helps Captain America defeat HYDRA and expose its secrets. Steve and Natasha Romanoff have real chemistry during the movie and even share a kiss. While Steve decides to pursue Agent 13 at the end of The Winter Soldier, it still feels like there’s room for something with Black Widow down the line.

Age of Ultron throws a curveball, though, having Natasha and Bruce Banner be an item. It’s a shocking development because Black Widow has to run from the Hulk in The Avengers and is terrified during the whole ordeal. Her getting over it isn’t a problem, but their connection doesn’t grow before they get together.

4) Thanos’ Motivation

The Mad Titan sends Loki to Earth in The Avengers to collect the Tesseract, which he knows houses one of the Infinity Stones. Unfortunately, he loses one in the process because he sends the God of Mischief with the Mind Stone in his scepter. HYDRA has control of it until Tony claims it and uses it to create Ultron.

By the end of Age of Ultron, Vision has the gem in his head and plans to use it to be a hero. That doesn’t sit right with Thanos, who reveals in the movie’s post-credits scene that he’s taking matters into his own hands. However, it’s unclear why the events on Earth get his butt into gear.

5) The New Avengers Team

Most of the original Avengers hang it up at the end of Age of Ultron. Cap and Black Widow stick around and put together a new team that consists of them, Falcon, War Machine, Vision, and Wanda Maximoff. As Cap mentions, they’re not the ’27 Yankees, but there are more problems than that.

While Vision and Wanda help during the Battle of Sokovia, they’re still unknown quantities. It would be smart to sideline them for a bit, but it’s full steam ahead. Unfortunately, Cap has to learn the hard way in Civil War that rushing an Avengers team into action isn’t the best idea.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is streaming on Disney+.

Could you wrap your head around the aspect of Avengers: Age of Ultron on this list? What else bothers you about the movie? Let us know in the comments below!