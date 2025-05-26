Chris Evans & Scarlett Johansson Return as Captain Hydra & Madame Hydra in Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art

Following recent speculation that more MCU veterans will be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, new fan art imagines Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson as terrifying villains. At the end of March, Marvel confirmed the first 27 actors confirmed to be cast in Avengers: Doomsday, the Russo brothers’ much-anticipated next Avengers movie. This included several returning MCU and X-Men franchise stars, spurring discussion about who could join them next. With the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and even Robert Downey Jr. returning, the question remains as to who else will show their face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inevitably, there’s been significant interest in seeing the MCU’s original Avengers cast members reunite in Avengers: Doomsday. New fan art shared by welove_marvel puts a dark twist on this wish, however, as Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are depicted as villainous versions of their former Marvel heroes. Evans suits up as the dark Captain Hydra, an evil Captain America, while Johansson is depicted as Madame Hydra – a shocking reunion, indeed.

Currently, neither Chris Evans nor Scarlett Johansson have been confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. Evans seems to have denied rumors of his involvement in the upcoming Phase 6 crossover event, while Johansson’s sour experience in the wake of 2021’s Black Widow may make her reluctant to return. Even so, the multiverse-focused storyline of Doomsday and its 2027 sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, mean these movies are the perfect opportunity to bring Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson back into the fray.

Only a handful of the cast of 2012’s The Avengers have been confirmed to be coming back for Doomsday, including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and Robert Downey Jr. himself. The latter will be debuting as iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom, set to face the Avengers, the X-Men, the Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four. There has been speculation that Doom will be leading his own evil Avengers team, which creates a fantastic chance to put dark spins on some of the MCU’s most notable heroes, including Evans and Johansson’s past characters.

Chris Evans previously played Steve Rogers’ Captain America, while Scarlett Johansson took on the role of Natasha Romanoff’s Black Widow, with both departing the MCU in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. It would be shocking yet thrilling to see Evans and Johansson return to the MCU as villains, especially if they’re joined by darker versions of Hawkeye, Iron Man, Thor and the Hulk. Avengers: Doomsday is already gearing up to be the MCU’s most exciting movie yet, and confirming this wild casting choice would only raise anticipation even more.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, as part of the MCU’s Phase 6. Directing duo the Russo brothers will be returning to direct its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set for release on December 17, 2027.

Would you like to see the original Avengers cast return as villains in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!