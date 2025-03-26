Avengers: Doomsday – The Entire Cast Confirmed By Marvel Studios

Just how many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars will we see in Avengers: Doomsday? Marvel Studios has now answered that question (albeit very slowly. Marvel Studios surprised fans all over the world with an impromptu live stream event, which kept fans on the edge of their seats based on a single-worded video, “ANNOUNCEMENT”, which took fans to a live-stream of an empty stage, with a lineup of director’s chairs each embroidered with the name of a different MCU actor. The camera made fans wait paintstakingly long as it straffed down the line, revealing each chair one at a time, with approximately ten to fifteen minute increments.

Somewhere around an hour in, we found out for sure what we were all tuning in for…

Every MCU Actor Confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday

Going in order of the names revealed in the video, this is the confirmed cast (so far):

Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson) Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman) Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America II) Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier) Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther II) Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man) Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent) Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor) Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow II) Kelsey Grammer (Hank McCoy/Beast) Lewis Pullman (“Bob”/The Sentry) Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/Falcon) Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch) David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian) Winston Duke (M’Baku) Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr/Ghost) Tom Hiddleston (Loki) Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier/Prof. X) Ian McKellen (Erik Lensherr/Magneto) Alan Cumming (Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler) Rebecca Romijn (Raven Darkhölme/Mystique) James Marsden (Scott Summers/Cyclops) Channing Tatum (Remy LeBeau/Gambit) Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic) Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom)

The biggest surprises among the cast have to be Grammer’s Beast showing up to represent the X-Men, alongside fellow blue-furred mutant Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) and blue-skinned shapeshifter Mystique. Those long-awaited reprisals from the original X-Men Trilogy were overshadowed only by Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, who are both reprising their X-Men movie roles as Charles Xavier and Magneto (respectively). Channing Tatum is finally getting the shot he’s been waiting on for nearly a decade, bringing his version of Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine to a proper team-up with his fellow X-Men.

Namor’s return was a surprise, after Huerta’s future with Marvel Studios seemed uncertain, and Namor’s presence had been just a one-off antagonist role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But clearly Namor and Shuri (and Sue Storm?) have some business to settle. Getting Thunderbolts* characters like Wyatt Russell’s John Walker and Lewis Pullman’s The Sentry being announced, before their movie even drops. Then there’s the return of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, who was put in a pivotal position at the end of Season 2 of his spinoff series, holding up Yggdrasil the World Tree a new god of the multiverse. Does Loki once again have to meet a grisly end for these next Avengers event films to get going? Doom may demand it…

As for the “big” finale: it was somewhat awkward to get a brief “Shhhh…” from Robert Downey Jr. (in civilian clothes – less than we got at Comic-Con) after a 5-hour live stream marathon. But now we know.

This is the cast that will be responsible for pulling off the highly ambitious vision that Marvel and the Russo Bros. have for Avengers: Doomsday. Moreover, the Russos have set some pretty high expectations for Doomsday, by claiming that the film’s “powerful story” is what made them ultimately reverse course on their mandate that they were done with the MCU, following the epic milestones that were Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

“Robert [Downey Jr.] tried to talk us into doing [the Avengers movies] and we said ‘no,’” Joe Russo recalled to Omelete. “Weirdly, because we said we wouldn’t come back. We just didn’t have a story. We didn’t have a way in. We were resistant for a while… One day, Stephen McFeely, one of our chief collaborators, said, ‘I have an idea.’ We went, ‘That’s the story!’ That story has to be told; it’s a really powerful story!”

How these characters listed above fit into that “powerful story” remains to be seen – but it certainly will be the source of much speculation and theorizing over the next year.

Avengers: Doomsday has a release date of May 1, 2026.