Avengers Delays Could Mean Big Changes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, MCU Fans Speculate

The recently announced delays for Marvel Studios’ crossover movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are sending ripples across the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s release slate, prompting speculation about the narrative trajectory of upcoming films, particularly Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Initially, the fourth solo outing for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was anticipated to slot neatly between the two colossal Avengers installments, a positioning that fueled theories of a deeply multiversal storyline, perhaps even involving the chaotic landscape of Battleworld. However, with Avengers: Doomsday now shifted from May 2026 to December 2026, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day holding onto its July 2026 release, the movie will now precede Doomsday. This significant alteration suggests that Peter Parker’s next adventure will pivot to a more street-level focus, exploring his dramatically altered life post-Spider-Man: No Way Home before he is inevitably drawn into the universe-shattering events of the Avengers sequels.

At the conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that makes the entire world forget he ever existed, sacrificing his identity to save the world from a multiversal collapse. This act left him utterly alone, stripped of his relationships with MJ (Zendaya), Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), and the Avengers. With no personal history or support system, Peter was last seen embracing his solitary path, having crafted a new, comic-accurate suit and starting over from scratch in a dingy apartment, ready to continue his mission as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Spider-Man’s new operational environment has been further altered by the events of Daredevil: Born Again. In the TV show, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), as the Mayor of New York City, officially outlawed all vigilante activities in the city, even explicitly referencing Spider-Man as one of the “troublesome” costumed figures he intended to stop. This anti-vigilante stance confirms Spider-Man is currently operating as a street-level hero within an openly hostile New York. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day now releasing before Avengers: Doomsday, the film is logically positioned to delve into Peter’s struggles navigating this dangerous new status quo, rather than immediately thrusting him into the multiversal events that its original placement between the Avengers films had suggested.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work on Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film’s title, Brand New Day, is taken from a major 2008 Marvel Comics storyline where Peter Parker’s marriage was erased, his secret identity was globally forgotten due to a deal with Mephisto, and he returned to more classic, street-level adventures with a new supporting cast and challenges. This comic narrative of restored anonymity and altered personal relationships mirrors Peter’s current MCU circumstances post-Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In addition to Holland, Brand New Day will star Sadie Sink, of Stranger Things fame. While details of her role remain under wraps, prominent rumors suggest Sink will portray May “Mayday” Parker. In the comics, Mayday is the daughter of an alternate universe Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, who inherits her father’s abilities as Spider-Girl. If this rumor proves true, her inclusion could subtly weave multiversal threads into Peter’s primarily street-level ordeal. Another key new cast member is Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear, whose role has also yet to be confirmed. Speculation heavily points to her playing Rio Morales, the mother of Miles Morales, as both the actress and the character are of Puerto Rican descent, and the MCU already alluded to Miles with Aaron Davis’ (Donald Glover) cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Finally, leaks from a Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products presentation reportedly revealed three villains: Tombstone, Boomerang, and the Scorpion. The MCU has already laid the groundwork for the Scorpion, with Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) being established in Spider-Man: Homecoming on a path towards becoming the venom-tailed villain. Plus, Tombstone is a significant character in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man animated series, which could mean Marvel Studios is giving the character more awareness before his live-action debut.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

