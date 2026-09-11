Avengers: Doomsday Fan Animation Brings a Rumored Crossover to Life, And Fans Are Taking Sides

There are numerous hopes, rumors, and theories swirling around Avengers: Doomsday, as can be expected of a massive MCU movie—especially one that represents the MCU’s first new Avengers installment in seven years, following the extremely popular Avengers: Endgame. Of course, some of these rumors include the return of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, which not only hasn’t been confirmed to be happening in this movie but also hasn’t been confirmed to be happening at all, as well as anxieties about who could die, from to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki (and Hiddleston’s recent interview didn’t make matters much better on that front).

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Yet another prominent rumor, and actually a prominent fan hope, is that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will be playing some sort of role in the movie. Now, a brand-new fan animation, shared on X by Late-Shift Studios, has brought that concept to life, depicting Maguire’s Spider-Man facing off against the X-Men in Doomsday. Despite the clip only running for 31 seconds and holding off on actually showing a physical altercation, this alone has many fans excited, but whether excited or not, many fans are expressing strong opinions.

Tobey Maguire Spider-Man VS X-Men AVENGERS DOOMSDAY Animation pic.twitter.com/C50964ouu5 — Late-Shift Studios (@LateShiftStudi0) September 10, 2026

Fans Have Plenty To Say About The Possibility of Tobey Maguire’s Doomsday Role

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Rumors that Maguire could play some sort of role in Doomsday are far from new, and they make sense given that he already returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home and was met with such enthusiastic reception. Arguably, the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, showing Spider-Man in space, could even suggest Maguire’s role. However, there are definitely split opinions when it comes to whether he should be in Doomsday, and the comments in response to this fan animation make that quite clear. On the positive side, one commenter wrote, “This fight gonna be so generational and it’s only the intro,” and another said, “My goat will prove why he’s the strongest out of the 3 when Doomsday drops.” The latter seems to specifically refer to Maguire’s Spider-Man compared to Andrew Garfield’s or Tom Holland’s.

On the negative side, one person wrote, “Everything about this sounds genuinely worrisome,” and another, considerably more strongly worded comment said, “All this glaze for a bum. Hope he gets torn limb from limb.” Some, however, seem conflicted in part due to this animation, with one commenter writing, “The crossover nobody asked for but now I desperately need to see.” While there are obviously some strong perspectives when it comes to whether Maguire should play a role in Doomsday, for now, this remains a rumor only. There hasn’t seemed to be any concrete evidence or even very compelling hints that this is happening, but at the same time, it’s easy to imagine, especially following No Way Home. And, admittedly, it would actually be incredible to see Maguire have a big screen return such as this one (although not everyone would agree).