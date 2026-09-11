Tom Hiddleston’s Answer About Loki’s Death in Avengers: Doomsday Should Have Fans Nervous

MCU fans have many questions going into Avengers: Doomsday, from why Robert Downey Jr. was the right choice for Doctor Doom (and whether that means he’s a Tony Stark variant) to and so much more. However, also high on that list of questions is who might be dying in the upcoming movie. Already, there are concerns about Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes possibly being on the chopping block, but there are any number of potential deaths currently on the table, and it seems just about impossible that Doomsday won’t include at least some significant losses. Yet another name that has repeatedly come up when it comes to potential deaths in the movie is Loki, who recently drew attention because of his death in the video game Marvel Rivals.

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Although this game is obviously separate from the canon MCU, it perhaps felt a bit too close for comfort for fans. It would, admittedly, feel like an odd choice for Doomsday to kill off Loki. For one, he’s already died (or “died”) a few times in the MCU, and this would arguably feel like overkill—pardon the pun. An even larger issue with this death would be the way that it would likely undermine Loki’s incredible story arc and character development in the Loki show, even mirroring Wanda’s death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after her own brilliant arc in WandaVision. Despite these issues, though, Tom Hiddleston has just addressed the possibility of Loki’s death in Doomsday, and his answer was far from comforting.

Tom Hiddleston Dodged a Loki Death Question, But Not Before Making Some Concerning Remarks

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Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused, Hiddleston responded directly to a question about Loki’s potential demise, saying, “If I keep going down the path of the end of this sentence, I will find myself revealing things that, uh, it depends what you, you know, I’m not. I’m going to stop. I have to stop. I have to.” Notably, after saying, “It depends what you,” Hiddleston also began to make a hard “c” sound, almost as if he was about to say “call,” which would have implied saying “It depends what you call death/dies,” although that’s speculative and not confirmed. Hiddleston did also confirm that Loki is integral to Doomsday and mentioned holding the timelines together. “We live in a multiverse now, I think, and Loki is the God of Stories,” Hiddleston said.

Hiddleston is very familiar with Marvel at this point, so it’s no surprise that he dodged this question rather well, although his answer is enough to raise some concern for fans. He didn’t directly say no, for one, but that would have been way too much to reveal. What he did say, though, suggests that Loki’s death is not only possible but also something that requires a nuanced answer (enough so that Hiddleston might have been about to say it depends what you call death). So, could Loki be dying in Doomsday? Clearly, he could be. That would be a shame, though, for all of the reasons already mentioned. Unfortunately, only time will tell, and there are several months still to go before Doomsday hits theaters.