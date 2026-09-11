Sebastian Stan’s The Batman Part II Update Might Confirm a Devastating Marvel Fan Theory

DC fans have been put through the wringer when it comes to waiting for The Batman: Part II to finally be released. Originally, the movie was expected to be out in October of 2025, but it was then bumped to October of this year. It was eventually pushed to 2027, and it has recently been delayed yet again. Now, The Batman: Part II, which is currently filming, has an expected release date of Feb. 18, 2028. That’s quite a long time to wait, especially considering that The Batman came out in 2022, and the sequel was announced not long after. With years of anticipation building up—and hopefully not too much interest lost—it makes sense that DC fans are eager for updates on the project.

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Unfortunately, Sebastian Stan, who is confirmed to be in The Batman: Part II, but (and previous reports that he is playing Harvey Dent were retracted), just gave an update that isn’t adding any optimism to this already very long wait. Specifically, speaking to ScreenRant, Stan reportedly said, regarding how much longer he will be filming Part II, “A very long time. It’s a long winter.” In addition to this suggesting that the timeline isn’t moving any quicker, this could also have implications for one of Stan’s other most prominent roles: Bucky Barnes in the MCU.

Is Bucky Barnes Going To Die in Doomsday?

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Even prior to this update on The Batman: Part II’s filming timeline, fans were already worried that Bucky might die in Avengers: Doomsday, with rumors flying that Stan has no additional films in his Marvel contract and therefore is on the chopping block. Of course, there’s no way to know for sure whether that’s the case for now, but this filming update for The Batman: Part II unfortunately lends some credence to the idea. With Avengers: Secret Wars apparently beginning to film soon and Stan suggesting that he will be filming Part II for “a long time,” it does seem like there would be a conflict there, perhaps preventing Bucky from appearing in Secret Wars.

Granted, it’s possible that Bucky isn’t going to appear in Secret Wars but also isn’t going to die in Doomsday, but if we did get confirmation that he isn’t going to be in Secret Wars ahead of Doomsday, it would make his impending death in the upcoming film seem more likely. In fact, particularly with Bucky taking charge as the leader of the New Avengers, it would be strange for him not to appear in Secret Wars if he is still alive. There are ways to explain this, sure, but it’s understandable that these The Batman: Part II comments have nervous fans even more worried that we could witness this fan-favorite hero’s devastating death on the big screen this December.