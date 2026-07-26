Avengers: Doomsday LEGO Sets Reveal X-Men Sentinel Battle, Sentry Fight, And More

Marvel Studios had some big things to share at San Diego Comic-Con, including the upcoming and the future of the Black Panther franchise. That said, most of the attention was focused on Avengers: Doomsday, and while there was new footage shown, the Marvel Studios panel isn’t the only way to get more details on the film, as LEGO has revealed up-close looks and full details on five new sets based on the film. As you can see below, not only do we get to see the X-Men battle the Sentinels, but we also see a throwdown at New Avengers Tower featuring the Sentry, and that’s just the start.

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LEGO’s first round of Avengers: Doomsday sets include five sets in total, and three of the sets are built around battle scenes. One of the standout sets is the , which features Doctor Doom commanding a giant sentinel and battling the combined forces of Magneto, Mr. Fantastic, Nightcrawler, Mystique, and Thor. You even see some of Doom’s magical abilities in play, and that’s also true of the , which features Doom battling the combined team of Yelena, Winter Soldier, Human Torch, Red Guardian, and The Sentry at New Avengers Tower. You can check out all of the details on each set below.

Every Marvel Avengers Doomsday Set (And When They Release)

Another big moment seems to be based around a battle in the sky as as Doom gives chase. We also see Captain America flying by the jet and The Thing leaping towards the fray. This is one of those sequences that, if actually in the movie, could be a pivotal one, but we’ll have to wait and see. There’s also and a set of that features Doctor Doom, Gambit, Thor, and The Thing. You can find all of the new sets below.

LEGO® ǀ Marvel Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower (76352)

Age Grade: 12+

MSRP: $109.99

Piece Count: 954

Global Launch Date: October 4, 2026 at LEGO Stores and select retailers



Description: Explore every corner of the fun-packed LEGO® Marvel Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower set, from the lab and launch pad at the top to the reception area at the bottom. Use the secret side panel to lock any villains in the detention cell. Zoom down to the control room, check the monitor, then grab a milkshake in the function room. With Build Together mode in the LEGO Builder app, your friends and family can join in the creative fun.

LEGO® ǀ Marvel Doctor Doom Bust (76345)

Age Grade: 18+

MSRP: $49.99

Piece Count: 379

Global Launch Date: September 1, 2026 at LEGO Stores and select retailers



Description: Immerse yourself in model-making with this LEGO® Marvel Doctor Doom Bust set, designed for adult Marvel fans. Recreate the masked monarch’s Avengers: Doomsday appearance, with a repositionable neck and jaw, foil hood and cape, and lifelike eye and mask details. The finished piece becomes a striking display that commands attention long after the final brick clicks into place.

LEGO® ǀ Marvel Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet (76347)

Age Grade: 9+

MSRP: $59.99

Piece Count: 433

Global Launch Date: October 4, 2026 at LEGO Stores and select retailers



Description: Zoom through space aboard the LEGO® Marvel Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet set, with Cyclops at the controls. Blast the stud shooters, dodge Doctor Doom’s power blasters, and watch The Thing smash anything that gets in his way. Lift the top and rear panels to join the heroes inside, then launch Captain America into high-flying missions. The awesome Quinjet puts superhero adventures right in your hands!

LEGO® ǀ Marvel Epic Battle: Doomsday Showdown (76348)

Age Grade: 9+

MSRP: $59.99

Piece Count: 846

Global Launch Date: October 4, 2026 at LEGO Stores and select retailers



Description: Launch into action as the mighty Sentinel stomps into view with the LEGO® Marvel Epic Battle: Doomsday Showdown set! Nightcrawler teleports and Mystique sneaks behind enemy lines. Magneto and Doctor Doom battle it out while Mr. Fantastic swoops in to save the day. The raging robot swings, twists and turns – then mutates with a new head and an extra arm!

LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Marvel Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villain (40880)

Age Grade: 10+

MSRP: $39.99

Piece Count: 467

Global Launch Date: October 4, 2026 at LEGO Stores and LEGO.com



Description: Create your own Superhero characters in cool LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style with the LEGO BrickHeadz Marvel Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villain! Gambit holds his bō staff, Thor holds Stormbreaker and launches a lightning blast, The Thing has his famous rocky head, and Doctor Doom takes aim with two energy blasts. Great to build, play with and put on display with other characters from the LEGO BrickHeadz collection (sold separately).

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th.

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