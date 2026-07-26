Ryan Reynolds Reveals His New Deadpool Costume After Crashing Marvel’s Comic-Con Panel (And It’s Perfect)

Marvel’s anticipated Hall H panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con offered plenty of surprises, including the confirmation of Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider and the reveal of the new T’Challa in Black Panther 3. But one of the biggest surprises wasn’t related to announcements of new projects. None other than Ryan Reynolds crashed the party, donning an all-new Deadpool costume as he humorously campaigned to get the Merc with a Mouth a spot in the massive Avengers: Doomsday cast. For those who weren’t in Hall H to admire Reynolds’ updated Deadpool suit, the actor has shared a look at it on social media.

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Taking to his Instagram story after the Marvel panel, Reynolds posted an image of himself in the all-denim Deadpool costume, which he lovingly called #JeanPool. The outfit is a tribute to Reynolds’ native Canada; there’s a Canadian flag patch on the chest, and an all-denim outfit is what’s known as a Canadian tuxedo. Check out a screenshot of Reynolds’ post in the space below:

Will Deadpool Appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars?

Ryan Reynolds crashes the Hall H panel on the grey Deadpool suit and pitches being added to the movie. pic.twitter.com/jqhzq0Z6Ev — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 26, 2026

Reynolds’ surprise appearance at the Marvel panel will surely fuel a new wave of speculation about whether or not Deadpool is in Doomsday or Secret Wars. The only additional Doomsday casting confirmed at Comic-Con was Hayley Atwell’s return as Peggy Carter, but many are anticipating there are additional surprises being held back for the time being. During a mock Q&A session, Robert Downey Jr. made it seem like Doomsday was “in the can,” dashing Reynolds’ hopes of participating in additional photography. However, it’s important for fans to not read too much into that exchange, which was clearly just a comedic bit at an event. Marvel is very particular about the information rollout when promoting its projects, so it isn’t going to confirm or deny Deadpool’s place in Doomsday unless it’s ready. The Russo brothers even said they’ll keep working on the movie until the studio pries it out of their hands, keeping the door slightly ajar.

Mutants are going to have a major presence in Doomsday, with several veterans from Fox’s X-Men movies coming back for seemingly one last hurrah. If there are mutants, then Deadpool could certainly appear, although it would be interesting to see how he would fit in. The Deadpool movies are known for their raunchy, vulgar humor, a tone that would decidedly clash with the high stakes of the Doomsday narrative. The latest Avengers film will likely have moments of levity, but it’s shaping up to be one of Marvel’s more dramatic efforts. In the recently released trailer, Thor stresses the importance of the team working together to take down the threat of Doctor Doom. Deadpool breaking the fourth wall to wonder why Doom reminds him so much of Tony Stark could undermine the story the Russos are trying to tell.

Channing Tatum, who made his debut as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, previously revealed that he toned down his heavy Cajun accent for Avengers: Doomsday so his performance was more in line with the tone the Russos are going for. This suggests that comedy was not the main priority when making Doomsday, which is understandable. In the film, the entire multiverse is threatened by the emergence of Doctor Doom, forcing heroes from three separate realities to band together. One also has to consider that the Doomsday ensemble is already quite large. Trying to fit in an outsized personality like Deadpool as well sounds like a fool’s errand. There frankly wouldn’t be much for Deadpool to do, and Doomsday is already leaning on nostalgia so much that shoehorning in extra cameos for the sake of it would be to the film’s detriment.

Theoretically, concerns about Deadpool in Doomsday would also apply to Secret Wars, which should be just as epic and dramatic as its predecessor. As fun as it would be to see Deadpool fighting alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, it’s arguably for the best if he stays in his own little corner of the MCU where he can gleefully break the fourth wall and do whatever he desires. Deadpool & Wolverine is part of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, but its tone and approach makes it a tricky installment to fit into the overarching narrative. Perhaps the Russos will surprise fans with a Deadpool cameo in either of these Avengers movies, but we might have to wait until the next Deadpool film Reynolds recently teased.

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