Every Marvel Studios Hall-H Comic-Con 2026 Announcement & Reveal (Updated Live)

It’s been two years since Marvel Studios stormed the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, but the house of ideas always knows how to completely win the con with their traditional Saturday night panels. Despite skipping last year, Marvel is known for not only debuting footage exclusively for the attendees in the room but also confirming brand new characters, movie titles, and more for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In short, though they’re not always present at SDCC, Marvel knows that the fans who never gave up hope are still eager to see what comes next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year’s Hall H panel for Marvel Studios is unique; not only is it their first since 2024, but it arrives just ahead of their next two feature films, the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. It really remains to be seen what will be confirmed by the studio at the event, but these two movies could very well take center stage. ComicBook is attending San Diego Comic-Con, and we are even in the room RIGHT NOW and will be here with live updates from the Hall H panel. Stick to this page, keep your refresh button handy, and this will be the best spot to learn everything that Marvel confirms tonight. Don’t forget, Kevin Feige always has one last thing to reveal before it’s over…

Pre-Panel Hello From Herbie

Before the panel began, two surprises were already in store for attendees. First, Doctor Doom masks and cloaks were passed out to everyone in attendance, no small feat for the 6,500 seats. Second, HERBIE from the Fantastic Four rolled out on stage to greet everyone at the event:

Herbie on stage at the Marvel panel. pic.twitter.com/l7q2qf4lly — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 26, 2026

The panel is now officially starting, with SDCC icon Eddie Ibrahim on hand to introduce it, and remind everyone not to record what is shown.

The fun starts with an MCU montage, including not only footage of the X-Men movies made by Fox, but specifically spotlighting Tobey Maguire’s scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel President Kevin Feige takes the stage, sporting his signature baseball cap, this one featuring Doctor Doom’s face on it. Feige confirms that no announcements for Marvel TV shows are happening today, only the feature films (TV could get its day in the sun next month at Disney’s D23 Expo). First, Feige has the trailer for the Avengers: Endgame Encore, confirming the September date for the re-release, which also includes footage of fans watching the movie when it first hit back in 2019.

Despite saying that this was mostly about movies, Feige did sneak in a TV announcement, confirming that not only will VisionQuest premiere on October 14 on Disney+, but that it will be the third chapter in the “WandaVision trilogy” (the second being Agatha All Along).

Marvel’s Ghost Rider Confirmed

One of the first announcements is the one that had the rumor mill going all day, with Kevin Feige confirming that Ryan Gosling is OFFICIALLY joining the MCU. Not only that, but Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is set to helm the movie, which will be released in 2028. Currently, Marvel has three release dates scheduled for that year, including May 5, 2028; July 28, 2028; and December 15, 2028. Seems unlikely that Ghost Rider will ride at Christmas time, but you never know…

“Only one director we had in mind for it, only one director who could do it,” Feige said about Ghost Rider. “Ryan has another movie coming out first. It’s called Star Wars: Starfighter. And I don’t want to brag, but I’ve been lucky enough to see Star Wars: Starfighter, and as a Star Wars nerd, a bigger Star Wars nerd than a Marvel nerd…It’s awesome. He brings to Star Wars and it gives me all the Star Wars feels and brings a fresh new thing to it and I can’t wait for you guys to see it. But what brought that fresh new thing to Star Wars: Starfighter? Well, it was the same guy who brought something called Deadpool and Wolverine here a few years ago, and it was director Shawn Levy.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Scene Revealed

Wasting no time after the announcement of Ryan Gosling as the MCU’s Ghost Rider, Jon Bernthal quickly crashed the Marvel panel to remind Kevin Feige that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is playing in theaters next week. An exclusive clip from the film was shown, featuring Punisher and Spider-Man trying to fight the Hulk.

Avengers: Doomsday at SDCC

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday has started to assemble on stage, separated by X-Men and Avengers, with the Russo Bros. and Robert Downey Jr. also present.

“Decisions will have to be made,” Downey said. “You’ll have to be on the side of the good guys, or you’ll have to consider the alternative… joining a family of doom”

The first big announcement for the film has arrived, though with confirmation that Hayley Atwell is officially back as Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday. This shouldn’t surprise fans who remember Cap’s big moment at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Deadpool Crashed the Panel

Ryan Reynolds has crashed the panel in a grey Deadpool cosplay, asking questions from the audience about Avengers: Doomsday, including the one we all want to know, “Why was Thor crying?” Paul Rudd replies, “Maybe he’s a Wrexham fan?” (Reynolds’ football club). Deadpool/Reynolds seems to suggest that he’s not in the movie as he asks when production starts on the movie…

Ryan Reynolds crashes the Hall H panel on the grey Deadpool suit and pitches being added to the movie. pic.twitter.com/jqhzq0Z6Ev — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 26, 2026

Black Panther 3 Officially Announced

Ryan Coogler took the stage to confirm not only is he , but that it will be released on December 15, 2028. Also confirmed for the film is Letitia Wright as Shuri and Winston Duke as M’Baku. Furthermore, he offered new story details, revealing that the film will star the grown-up son of T’Challa from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with The Long Walk and Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson taking on the role!

“The last time we got to make a movie, we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played, our T’Challa, in that film,” Coogler said. “And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up [and] he comes of age.”

David Johnson thanks the fans for their support taking on the role of T’Challa’s son and the new Black Panther. pic.twitter.com/ao9kIvUkl0 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 26, 2026

“I want to say thank you so much, thank you Ryan, thank you Kevin, thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join,” Johnson said. “I actually don’t want to say too much, because I want to let the screen do the talking. But believe me, the honor is entirely mine. Thank you.”

That brings to an end the Marvel Studios panel from San Diego Comic-Con 2026!