Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler finally gets his chance in the Marvel spotlight. These days, Cumming is best known for speaking in his natural Scottish accent as the host of The Traitors, manipulating players with dramatic pronouncements and surprise reveals. In 2003, however, he was a mutant superhero with a German accent on the big screen. The second X-Men film, X2: X-Men United, debuted Cumming as Nightcrawler, a fan favorite from the comics, and absolutely the best character to play in the side-scrolling X-Men arcade game thanks to his agility. The early aughts being what they were, he didn’t really have a comic-book costume, but rather a more realistic long coat and street clothes — the blue skin and tattoos made the point that he was a mutant.

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Cumming’s coming back for Avengers: Doomsday, and now that it’s in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s less of an allergy to costumes that look right. For continuity, he does still have a long coat, but now it has a big X logo on it, while his purple duds underneath evoke the comics’ black and red design; also, as we’ve seen before, he now has the signature pirate sword that always came packed in with all his action figures. Check out the best look at him yet from Doomsday, on a new poster with M’Baku:

IMAGE COURTESY OF Marvel Studios

The Original Nightcrawler Only Got One Movie

Image Courtesy of Fox

Considering how popular Cumming’s turn as Nightcrawler was, it’s strange to think he was only previously in one movie across the franchise. That’s partly because the character relies on heavy makeup and special effects to do his teleporting powers justice; as such, he was cut from earlier drafts of both the first X-Men and Days of Future Past. By the time the essential CG got cheaper, the series was rebooting, so Kodi Smit-McPhee played a younger version of the character in Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, as well as being part of the quick team cameo in Deadpool 2.

One thing we know about Nightcrawler in Doomsday is that he’s going to be in a lot of effects-heavy sequences. Cumming has previously mentioned that much of the time, due to secrecy and green screens, he mainly just hit his marks without necessarily knowing what was supposed to be happening or even who he’d be in a scene with. For once, it’s his turn to be the disoriented pawn in a larger game for everyone’s entertainment. The actor’s not as spry as he once was, but part of the point of including the Fox X-Men characters, it seems, is to show them aging, near the end of their lives.

All that said, Cumming has added that he had much more fun this time around. The improved makeup and visual effects were far less uncomfortable, and the Russo brothers were easier directors than the now-notorious and controversial Bryan Singer. Getting to do stunts in his 60s was also fun for him — no injuries have been reported, so he evidently pulled them off. Fans should be equally happy to see him back — Cumming is an actor of considerable range who can do much more than name traitors.

How do you like the new look of Nightcrawler in this poster? BAMF down into comments and let us know.