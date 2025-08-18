One Marvel Star Had “Awful” X-Men Experience (but Avengers: Doomsday Healed Them)

It’s hard to believe now, but Fox’s X-Men movies launched twenty-five years ago and helped to shape comic book movies in the 21st century. While the X-Men films were not always well-received, mostly due to their unwillingness to embrace their source material, the movies still managed to perform well enough for Fox to produce thirteen X-Men movies. Sadly, though, not everyone involved in the production of the X-Men movies enjoyed their time on set.

In a new interview with People, actor Alan Cumming recounts his time on the set of one X-Men movie, and how Avengers: Doomsday was a much more positive experience overall. Cumming, who just finished filming on the movie, told the outlet that the experience working on Avengers: Doomsday was healing, as he revealed that he had a terrible time when he first worked as Nightcrawler on X2: X-Men United. “I just came back. It was amazing. It was actually really… in a sort of ooey, gooey way, it was really healing and really nice to go back to something that was a terrible experience when I did it the first time. A great film, great film. I love the film.”

Cumming continued, “It was actually really great to go back. And especially, I’m 60 years old. I did not think I would be doing stunts, playing a superhero in my 60s. So that was great.”

Cumming also said that X2 was an overall awful experience “for a variety of reasons” that he notes he has explained in the past. Part of the actor’s issues on X2 were the length makeup sessions, the long filming schedule, and the actor’s issues with director Bryan Singer, who has come under fire a lot in recent years.

The X-Men Return In Avengers: Doomsday

Cumming is just one of many X-Men movie stars returning in Avengers: Doomsday. Others include Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast, and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique. Ryan Reynodls also confirmed his return as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday. The movie is being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are directing the massive movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron.

Alan Cumming made his X-Men debut in X2: X-Men United, but never returned to the role. This will mark his second on-screen appearance as Nightcrawler, 22 years after X2 hit theaters. Fans who haven’t yet watched the original X-Men movies can now do so on both Hulu and Disney+ while they get ready to see a fair amount of these characters return to the big screen alongside the Avengers for the very first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit the big screen on December 18, 2026. What do you think of Cumming’s remarks? Let us know in the comments.