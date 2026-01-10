Marvel Confirms Namor’s New Avengers: Doomsday Look (& Comics Fans Will Be Hyped)

The most recent Avengers: Doomsday trailer has hit theaters, and it has a look at one character that might be polarizing. The upcoming Avengers movie has already released three teaser trailers with different characters appearing in the massive crossover film. The first showed Steve Rogers in a scene from the past, where he went back in time to grow old with Peggy Carter, and it showed him holding a baby. The second showed Thor with his adopted daughter, Love, and him praying to Odin for help. The third brought back the X-Men, showing Professor X and Magneto, along with a very distressed Cyclops.

The new trailer is a little different, as it focuses on Shuri and the Wakandans. Included in the trailer is Shuri as the new Black Panther, along with M’Baku, and a shot of one of her enemies-turned-allies in Namor, the Sub-Mariner. It is the image of Namor in the new trailer that is a little disappointing, but also slightly exciting for fans of Marvel Comics. The new look for Namor is a new black costume, complete with a high black collar.

The design is impressive, with a black jacket or cloak with gold trim around it. He looks very impressive, and it seems that he is stronger than ever in this first look at him from Avengers: Doomsday. However, there is also something else to notice about the new costume. The original Namor costume from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had a conscious design to show the Aztec heritage of the Talokans. It seems that this new look, while very cool looking, downgrades the importance of that heritage. That said, the Shuri costume seems to feature some Talokan designs, making it look like the two countries combined resources.

The entire Talokan heritage was part of the Black Panther movie world and isn’t really something that Namor in the comics has ever been connected with. The MCU changed the entire focus of Namor’s rule over Atlantis to Talokan, possibly to avoid conflicting with the DCEU’s Aquaman movies. It was a nice change to show his pride, but in Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU needs Namor at his most powerful, and the look of the new teaser shows a Black Panther-Namor alliance, which sounds strange to Marvel Comics fans, but works well considering his relationship with Shuri.

What Does This Mean For Avengers: Doomsday?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The idea with this new trailer is that everyone is joining together to fight an overwhelming war against Doctor Doom. It is extremely familiar to Avengers: Infinity War, where the Wakandans came out to stand alongside the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more to fight Thanos and his army. Here, it shows Shuri and M’Baku leading the Wakandans, Namor preparing the Talokan army, and even Ben Grimm of the Fantastic Four, all working together. With Namor seemingly ready to step up to a new level as a reluctant hero, expect to see something closer to his Marvel Comics counterpart than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever presented.

However, this could also be bittersweet. While Marvel looks to be bringing in a very powerful and determined Namor for Avengers: Doomsday, there is a chance that many of these characters end up dying and won’t be around when the MCU reboots after Avengers: Secret Wars. If anything, this teaser hints that a more comic-accurate Namor is coming. However, it might be his swan song, although that is still to be determined.

