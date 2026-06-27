Avengers 7 Reportedly in the Works From The Russos (& It Could Change Secret Wars)

Apparently, there’s much more in the works for the Avengers than anyone had initially imagined. As far as everyone knew, the Avengers’ story would be wrapping up with the completion of both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and the Mutant Saga would then take center stage, ushering in the MCU’s version of the X-Men and everything that that new canon would entail. However, rumors have been swirling for quite some time that Secret Wars would be split into two, and this new information seems to confirm that even that won’t be the end for the Avengers.

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Now, Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus claims that sources have provided credible evidence that the Russo Brothers are working on an Avengers movie that is potentially separate from both Doomsday and Secret Wars. In a Q&A with fans, when asked if there were any cool tidbits he could share, Perez said, “Based on their statements, there’s a chance it’ll involve splitting Secret Wars into two. However, it could also be the next Avengers installment.”

How Avengers 7 Could Change Secret Wars (& The MCU)

First and foremost, it sets up the rumored full-blown Avengers vs. X-Men movie, especially with Perez’s statements in the Q&A about the X-Men vs. Avengers fight being a highlight of Doomsday, as well as the X-Men coming in as the most morally gray characters that fans will have encountered so far. “The X-Men for sure. Those guys have made some unbelievably dubious choices, but you can’t really blame them because they’ve had no choice,” he said in answer to a question about which heroes fall into a morally gray area.

And theories and rumors have been swirling for quite some time now that going forward, there would be two separate timelines for the MCU: one timeline for things as they stand now, and another as a post-Secret Wars timeline, with some parts of the Multiverse Saga sprinkled throughout, creating essentially the soft reboot that we’ve been hearing about. As for what else is on the horizon for the MCU, it’s becoming more and more clear that they have no intention of retiring their main draw, especially with the Russo Brothers still at the helm. With Perez seeming to confirm that we won’t be getting Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (also Maguire and Garfield’s) until Secret Wars, and now rumblings of an entirely separate Avengers film, it’s no longer a surprise that the studio intends to continue on with this group until there are no stories left to tell—for better or for worse.

What are your thoughts on Secret Wars potentially being split up and an entirely new Avengers movie on the MCU docket? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other fans.